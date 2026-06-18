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Workday Stock: Is WDAY Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Buy Sell cards by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash
Buy Sell cards by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash

Workday, Inc. (WDAY), headquartered in Pleasanton, California, provides enterprise cloud applications. Valued at $30.1 billion by market cap, the company offers human capital, spend, and financial management, as well as payroll, initiatives and higher education solutions.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and WDAY fits right into that category with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the software - application industry. 

Despite its notable strength, WDAY slipped 51.2% from its 52-week high of $249.85, achieved on Sep. 29, 2025. Over the past three months, WDAY stock declined 9.9%, underperforming the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 33.2% gains during the same time frame.

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Shares of WDAY fell 43.3% on a YTD basis and dipped 49.8% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming XLK’s YTD gains of 29.1% and 54% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, WDAY has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages over the past year, with some fluctuations. 

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On May 21, WDAY shares closed down by 3.8% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.66 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.49. The company’s revenue was $2.54 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $2.52 billion.

In the competitive arena of software - application, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) has taken the lead over WDAY, with 15% losses on a YTD basis and a 28.9% downtick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on WDAY’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 42 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $177.97 suggests an ambitious potential upside of 46.1% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLK 190.80 +5.00 +2.69%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
WDAY 121.18 -0.65 -0.53%
Workday Inc
ADP 216.67 -2.09 -0.96%
Automatic Data Processing

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