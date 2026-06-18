Workday Stock: Is WDAY Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Workday, Inc. (WDAY), headquartered in Pleasanton, California, provides enterprise cloud applications. Valued at $30.1 billion by market cap, the company offers human capital, spend, and financial management, as well as payroll, initiatives and higher education solutions.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and WDAY fits right into that category with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the software - application industry.

Despite its notable strength, WDAY slipped 51.2% from its 52-week high of $249.85, achieved on Sep. 29, 2025. Over the past three months, WDAY stock declined 9.9%, underperforming the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 33.2% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of WDAY fell 43.3% on a YTD basis and dipped 49.8% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming XLK’s YTD gains of 29.1% and 54% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, WDAY has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages over the past year, with some fluctuations.

On May 21, WDAY shares closed down by 3.8% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.66 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.49. The company’s revenue was $2.54 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $2.52 billion.

In the competitive arena of software - application, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) has taken the lead over WDAY, with 15% losses on a YTD basis and a 28.9% downtick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on WDAY’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 42 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $177.97 suggests an ambitious potential upside of 46.1% from current price levels.