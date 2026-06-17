ASTS Stock Pops as AST SpaceMobile Launches Bluebird Satellites

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AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) closed higher as management announced the successful orbital deployment of its advanced BlueBird satellites numbers 8, 9, and 10 onboard a SpaceX (SPCX) Falcon 9 rocket.

ASTS is now testing its 50-day moving average (MA), with a decisive break above the $89 level expected to accelerate bullish momentum in the near term.

Despite today’s gains, AST SpaceMobile stock remains down more than 30% versus its May high.

Why the Satellite Launch Matters for AST SpaceMobile Stock

The successful liftoff from Cape Canaveral represents a significant operational victory for ASTS.

With BlueBirds 8, 9, and 10 safely launched into low Earth orbit (LEO), the company's active orbital constellation now stands at nine satellites.

This smooth deployment brings a huge sigh of relief for shareholders following a painful setback in April , when a BlueBird 7 satellite was lost during a failed launch attempt on Blue Origin’s rocket.

ASTS shares rallied on Wednesday because the flawless stacked launch with SpaceX proves the company can rapidly scale its deployment cadence — with BlueBirds 11, 12, and 13 already prepped for shipment.

What Else Makes ASTS Shares Worth Owning in 2026?

AST SpaceMobile shares are attractive due to the sheer technical superiority of these newly launched Block 2 BlueBird satellites.

Featuring massive 2,400-square-foot communication arrays, the largest commercial setup ever put into low Earth orbit, these satellites double the performance capabilities of previous generations.

They are engineered to deliver blistering peak data speeds of nearly 200 Mbps directly to unmodified, standard 4G and 5G smartphones.

This technological leap dramatically strengthens AST SpaceMobile's first-mover advantage, paving a clear, high-yielding path toward achieving the 45-satellite minimum required to kick off lucrative commercial broadband operations across northern territories by the end of the year.

Note that ASTS has a history of closing both June and July with significant gains — a seasonal trend that makes it even more compelling in the near term.

Caution Is Still Warranted in Playing AST SpaceMobile

Disciplined investors must still exercise caution in playing ASTS stock at current levels, given that the consensus rating on the satellite company currently sits at “Hold.”

According to Barchart, analysts have a mean price target of nearly $85 on AST SpaceMobile, indicating potential downside of about 3% from here.