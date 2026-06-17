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Is Textron Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Satellite dishes against evening sky by zef art via Adobe Stock
Satellite dishes against evening sky by zef art via Adobe Stock

Providence, Rhode Island-based Textron Inc. (TXT) is a global multi-industry company that manufactures aircraft, automotive engine components and industrial tools. The company has a market cap of $16.3 billion and operates through Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance segments.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” TXT fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the aerospace and defense industry.        

Despite its strength, TXT stock slipped 7.3% from its 52-week high of $101.57, reached on Feb. 18. The stock is up 2.9% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX11.9% rise during the same time frame.  

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Moreover, TXT has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock has grown 22.5% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 25.6% returns over the same time frame.             

TXT has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year and also above its 50-day moving average since this month.

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On Apr. 30, TXT stock rose 6.9% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $3.7 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period amounted to $1.45, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts. Textron expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.60 per share. 

When stacked against its peer, TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG), TXT has outperformed. Over the past year, TDF stock has declined 7.6%.   

Wall Street currently has a moderately bullish view of the stock. Among the 17 analysts tracking TXT, the overall consensus stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $103.20 offers a 8.8% upside potential from current prices.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TXT 94.38 +0.64 +0.68%
Textron Inc
$SPX 7,521.03 +9.68 +0.13%
S&P 500 Index
TDG 1,326.03 +24.83 +1.91%
Transdigm Group Inc

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