Is Corpay Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

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Atlanta, Georgia-based Corpay, Inc. ( CPAY ) is a business-to-business (B2B) payment solutions company that specializes in helping corporations track, manage, and optimize their non-payroll expenses. Valued at a market cap of $23.6 billion , the company offers a comprehensive ecosystem of smart corporate payment tools designed to automate accounts payable workflows, minimize transaction friction, and eliminate manual processing errors.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CPAY fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software - infrastructure industry. The company’s primary competitive strength lies in its proprietary, multi-rail global payment network and high-scale infrastructure, which enables it to operate as one of the largest non-bank commercial card issuers and B2B payment processors in North America.

The company is currently trading 1.9% below its 52-week high of $367.43 reached recently on Jun. 1. Shares of CPAY have soared 16.2% over the past three months, considerably outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 11.8% uptick during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of CPAY are up 19.8%, compared to SPX’s 9.7% rise. However, in the longer term, CPAY has gained 8.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging SPX's 25.6% return over the same time period.

To confirm its recent bullish trend, CPAY has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early May.

Shares of CPAY surged 12.5% after the company reported strong first-quarter 2026 results on May 7. Revenue increased 25% year-over-year to $1.26 billion, driven by robust organic revenue growth, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit organic expansion. Its adjusted EPS rose 29% from the year-ago quarter to $5.80, reflecting the company's continued earnings momentum. The positive sentiment was reinforced by management’s decision to raise its full-year 2026 outlook. Corpay now expects revenue of $5.25 billion to $5.33 billion and adjusted EPS of $26.30 to $27.10.

CPAY has also outpaced its rival, Global Payments Inc. ( GPN ), which dropped 8.7% over the past 52 weeks and 10.3% on a YTD basis.