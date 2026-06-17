How Is Interactive Brokers' Stock Performance Compared to Other Capital Markets Stocks?

With a market cap of $157.9 billion , Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. ( IBKR ) is a leading automated electronic brokerage firm that provides trading, clearing, settlement, and custody services for a wide range of financial instruments, including stocks, options, futures, bonds, foreign exchange, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies. It is recognized for its comprehensive brokerage services, innovative technology, and broad investment offerings.

Companies valued over $10 billion are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Interactive Brokers fits right into that category. Serving both institutional and individual investors globally, the company offers advanced trading platforms, mobile applications, and APIs that enable efficient market access and automated trading solutions.

Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company have fallen marginally from its 52-week high of $94.78 . Interactive Brokers’ shares have increased 37.6% over the past three months, surpassing the State Street SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF’s ( KCE ) 15.5% gain over the same time frame.

IBKR stock is up 46.8% on a YTD basis, outpacing KCE’s nearly 5% rise. In the longer term, shares of the company have jumped 81.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to KCE’s 14.9% return over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year.

Interactive Brokers reported strong Q1 2026 results on Apr. 21 that exceeded the prior year, with EPS increasing to $0.59, net revenues rising to $1.67 billion, and income before taxes growing to $1.29 billion. The results were supported by a 19% increase in commission revenue to $613 million, a 17% increase in net interest income to $904 million, and strong operating profitability with a 77% pretax margin. However, the stock fell 1.9% the next day.

In comparison, rival Morgan Stanley ( MS ) has lagged behind IBKR stock. MS stock has soared 26.7% on a YTD basis and 72.9% over the past 52 weeks.