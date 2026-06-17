Why Citi Keeps Pounding the Table on Texas Instruments Stock

Texas Instruments (TXN) is one of the world’s leading analog and embedded semiconductor companies, supplying critical chips used across industrial, automotive, communications, data center, and consumer electronics markets.

Citi recently reaffirmed its bullish stance on the stock, raising its price target to $345 from $280 and reiterating Texas Instruments as its top pick in the analog semiconductor space. Citi pointed to recent pricing increases, a stronger analog semiconductor recovery, and robust data center demand expected to drive roughly 30% annual growth in analog and power semiconductors.

Also, Citi believes Texas Instruments is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, with demand for power semiconductors expected to surge as next-generation data centers require increasingly sophisticated power-conversion solutions. Combined with the company’s manufacturing advantages, expanding 300mm wafer capacity, and improving industry fundamentals, Citi believes TXN is well-positioned to capture share in this rapidly expanding market starting in late 2026.

About Texas Instruments Stock

Texas Instruments is one of the world’s largest analog and embedded semiconductor companies, designing chips used in industrial automation, automotive systems, consumer electronics, communications equipment, and data centers. Headquartered in Dallas, the company has built a reputation for its long product cycles, broad customer base, and vertically integrated manufacturing strategy. With a market cap of $278.23 billion, Texas Instruments has increasingly become a key supplier to AI infrastructure and industrial markets, particularly through its power-management and analog chip portfolio.

Texas Instruments has delivered exceptional returns over the past year as investors have increasingly recognized the company’s leverage to AI-driven power management demand, a recovering analog semiconductor market, and growing data center infrastructure spending. The stock has significantly outperformed both the broader semiconductor sector and the S&P 500 Index ($SPX). TXN has generated a 52-week return of 55.39% , a year-to-date (YTD) gain of 77.06%, and a three-month return of 57.98%, making it one of the strongest-performing large-cap analog semiconductor stocks in 2026.

The momentum continued on June 15, when TXN shares surged 4.1% to close at $313.34, marking the stock’s third consecutive day of gains. The rally outpaced many semiconductor peers and pushed the shares to within 5.5% of their 52-week high of $331.51 .

Investors reacted positively to Citi’s bullish outlook on Texas Instruments, which recently raised its price target to $345 and reiterated TXN as its top semiconductor pick. The firm also highlighted the rapidly expanding power-delivery market for AI servers, where Texas Instruments is well-positioned to capitalize on rising demand for power semiconductors.

The stock trades at a premium at 40.88 times forward price-to-earnings, compared to the sector median and its historical average.

Steady Financial Performance

Texas Instruments reported strong first-quarter 2026 financial results on April 22, as the analog chipmaker benefited from accelerating demand in industrial and AI-driven data center markets. Revenue rose 19% year-over-year (YOY) to $4.8 billion , while earnings per share (EPS) climbed 31% to $1.68 from $1.28 in the year-ago quarter, comfortably beating Wall Street expectations.

The company’s core Analog segment, which remains its largest business, generated $3.9 billion in revenue, up 22% from the prior year, while Embedded Processing revenue increased 12% YOY to $723 million. Industrial revenue surged more than 30% YOY and over 20% sequentially, reflecting broad-based strength across all major geographies and sub-sectors. Data center revenue also emerged as a major growth driver, jumping roughly 90% from the prior year as AI infrastructure spending accelerated.

Profitability improved sharply during the quarter. Operating profit increased 37% YOY to $1.8 billion, while net income climbed to $1.5 billion from $1.2 billion a year earlier. The company generated strong cash flow, with trailing 12-month operating cash flow rising 27% to $7.8 billion and free cash flow surging 154% YOY to $4.4 billion.

And, management delivered bullish second-quarter guidance, signaling confidence that the semiconductor recovery is gaining momentum. Texas Instruments forecast Q2 revenue between $5 billion and $5.4 billion and EPS between $1.77 and $2.05.

In addition, the consensus estimate of $7.66 for fiscal 2026 indicates an increase of 40.6% YOY, before improving by around 14.5% annually to $8.77 in fiscal 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for Texas Instruments Stock?

In addition to Citi, Stifel is also showing confidence, reiterating its “Buy” rating and $340 price target on Texas Instruments this month, citing the company’s disciplined pricing strategy and strong competitive position.

Additionallly, Stifel highlighted management’s comments about “very competitive” pricing and potential pricing-related upside later in 2026. The company continues to prioritize long-term customer relationships and supply reliability, leveraging its cost advantages from its large-scale 300mm manufacturing footprint.

On the other hand, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated its “Neutral” rating and $300 price target on Texas Instruments last month.

Overall, TXN stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating . Out of 35 analysts covering the stock, 17 recommend a “Strong Buy,” 15 analysts stay cautious with a “Hold” rating, one advises a “Moderate Sell,” and two have a “Strong Sell” rating.

While TXN has already surged past the average analyst price target of $292.31, the Street-high target price of $400 suggests 30.6% upside ahead.