Is Apollo Global Management Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Stock trader looking at charts by Antonio Diaz via iStock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) is a leading alternative asset manager and retirement services provider that specializes in private equity, credit, and real assets. Headquartered in New York City, the company manages hundreds of billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors worldwide.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Apollo Global Management, with a market cap of $79.8 billion, fits this criterion perfectly.

While the stock has fallen 12% from its 52-week high of $157.28 reached on July 17, it has soared 33.9% over the past three months. In contrast, the broader Nasdaq Composite ($NASX) has gained 17.3% over the same time frame.

However, APO has gained 3.3% over the past 52 weeks and dipped 4.3% on a YTD basis, underperforming the NASX’s 35.1% returns over the past year and 13.5% YTD rally.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early April and has climbed above its 200-day moving average recently, indicating an uptrend.

Shares of Apollo Global Management fell more than 2% on June 3 as concerns over liquidity in the private credit market intensified after Cliffwater's private credit fund received redemption requests amounting to 17% of its assets, weighing on sentiment across the alternative asset management sector.

In addition, rival KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has underperformed APO, with a 19.8% slump over the past year and 22.4% dip in 2026.

Analysts remain reasonably bullish. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 20 analysts’ coverage, and the mean price target of $153.12 is a premium of 10.6% to current price levels.