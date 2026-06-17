Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Apollo Global Management Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Stock trader looking at charts by Antonio Diaz via iStock
Stock trader looking at charts by Antonio Diaz via iStock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) is a leading alternative asset manager and retirement services provider that specializes in private equity, credit, and real assets. Headquartered in New York City, the company manages hundreds of billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors worldwide.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Apollo Global Management, with a market cap of $79.8 billion, fits this criterion perfectly. 

While the stock has fallen 12% from its 52-week high of $157.28 reached on July 17, it has soared 33.9% over the past three months. In contrast, the broader Nasdaq Composite ($NASXhas gained 17.3% over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

However, APO has gained 3.3% over the past 52 weeks and dipped 4.3% on a YTD basis, underperforming the NASX’s 35.1% returns over the past year and 13.5% YTD rally.  

The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early April and has climbed above its 200-day moving average recently, indicating an uptrend. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Apollo Global Management fell more than 2% on June 3 as concerns over liquidity in the private credit market intensified after Cliffwater's private credit fund received redemption requests amounting to 17% of its assets, weighing on sentiment across the alternative asset management sector.

In addition, rival KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has underperformed APO, with a 19.8% slump over the past year and 22.4% dip in 2026. 

Analysts remain reasonably bullish. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 20 analysts’ coverage, and the mean price target of $153.12 is a premium of 10.6% to current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
APO 138.10 -0.38 -0.27%
Apollo Asset Management
$NASX 26,376.34 unch unch
Nasdaq Composite
KKR 99.50 +0.53 +0.54%
KKR & Company LP

Most Popular News

Rocket launch streak by Alones via Shutterstock 1
Rocket Lab vs. Redwire: 1 Stock Has the Stronger Growth Story for the Next Decade
Close- up of computer chip with AI sign by YAKOBCHUK V via Shutterstock 2
Doing the Math: How Micron Stock Could Reach $2,100 by 2028
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Soar on US-Iran Peace Agreement
Nike Neon Sign via Shutterstock 4
Why I’m Buying Nike After Warning About Its Relevance Problem
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Sharply Higher as Oil Sinks on U.S.-Iran Deal, Fed Meeting Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.