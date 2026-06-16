Target Hiked Its Dividend by 1.8%. It’s Not Enough to Change the Thesis for TGT Stock.

Retail dividend stocks have been getting a lot of attention lately. With tariffs, tighter margins, and a more cautious consumer weighing on the market, many investors have been moving into high-yield names for stability.

These dividend-paying stocks have acted as a buffer during the recent selloff that pushed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) below its 200-day moving average . Still, consistency has been challenging to find in big-box retail. Foot traffic is weaker, supply chain costs are higher, and shoppers are being more selective. Tariffs have only added more pressure, forcing retailers to either absorb costs or pass them on.

Target Corporation (TGT) is right in the middle of all this, but it just did something most peers have not. The company raised its quarterly dividend by 1.8% to $1.14 per share, extending its dividend growth streak to 54 years and maintaining its Dividend King status . This comes at a time when its Q1 fiscal 2026 results missed on both revenue and EPS, and management lowered full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $7.50 to $8.50 .

So does a 1.8% dividend increase really change the story for Target, or is this just about keeping the streak alive while the business works through a tougher period? Let’s find out.

The Numbers Behind the Payout

Target Corporation is a broad retailer selling both everyday essentials and discretionary items, with a strong focus on its own brands and a growing mix of in-store and online sales.

TGT stock has had a solid run, up 37.49% over the past year and 36.96% year-to-date (YTD).

It trades at a forward P/E of 16.19x , slightly above the sector average of 15.18x, which suggests investors are giving it a small premium as they expect some level of recovery.

It has increased its dividend for 54 straight years and currently offers a yield of about 3.37%, well above the consumer staples average of 1.89%. The latest quarterly payout is $1.14, with a forward payout ratio of 56.62%, showing the company is still balancing shareholder returns with reinvestment.

The most recent quarter was mixed but showed some improvement. Revenue came in at $25.44 billion , up 6.7% year-over-year (YoY) and ahead of expectations. Adjusted EPS was $1.71, beating estimates by 17.3%. Comparable sales rose 5.6%, a clear turnaround from the 3.8% decline last year, pointing to more stable demand.

At the same time, margins remain under pressure, with the operating margin down to 4.5% from 6.2%. Free cash flow was still negative at -$319 million, though better than -$515 million a year ago. Store count increased to 2,002, showing steady expansion alongside the ongoing recovery.

Growth Levers Behind the Business

Target Corporation plans to open more than 30 new stores in 2026 , including its 2,000th location, as part of a longer-term plan to add over 300 stores by 2035. It is backing this with a $5 billion investment in 2026, along with hundreds of millions more going into staff pay and training.

This ties into a broader push under CEO Michael Fiddelke. Target plans to invest an extra $2 billion in 2026 , split between over $1 billion in capital spending and $1 billion in operating costs. The focus is on improving product selection, making shopping easier both online and in-store, using more tech, including AI to personalize the experience, and investing in its workforce. Store layouts are being updated, and digital tools are being improved to support this shift.

Analyst Sentiment and What’s Ahead

Target is set to report earnings again on Aug. 19, 2026 . For the current quarter, analysts expect $2.21 per share, up from $2.05 a year ago, which points to 7.80% growth. The next quarter is projected at $1.88, up 5.62% YoY. For fiscal 2027, the estimate stands at $8.35, which would mark 10.30% growth.

In May 2026, Citi’s Paul Lejuez kept a “Hold” rating on TGT stock but raised his price target to $133 from $117, showing a little more confidence in near-term execution. Argus was more upbeat, lifting its target to $150 from $145 and keeping a “Buy” rating.

The firm pointed to confidence in the new management team and said the roughly 3.7% dividend yield still adds to the stock’s appeal, especially with the company’s dividend growth streak nearing 55 straight years by fiscal 2027.

Even so, the 35 analysts covering TGT rate the stock a consensus “Hold,” and the average price target is $133.16. With the stock already trading just pennies above that level, analysts as a group are not signaling much upside from here.

Conclusion

The short answer is no. A 1.8% dividend increase does not materially change the investment case for Target. It reinforces the company’s identity as a reliable income stock, but the core story still hinges on execution, margin recovery, and whether its heavy investment cycle translates into sustained earnings growth. With shares already trading slightly above the average analyst target and sentiment stuck at “Hold,” the market is not pricing in a major upside shift yet. From here, the stock likely trends sideways in the near term, with a gradual upward bias if operational improvements continue to come through.