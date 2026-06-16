Rocket Lab Stock Sinks After SpaceX IPO. If You’re In It for the Long Haul, Buy the Dip.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) stock tumbled almost 11% on June 12 after SpaceX (SPCX) made its public market debut, raising concerns about whether investors are shifting capital from smaller space stocks into the industry's new heavyweight.

The market's reaction is understandable. As the dominant player in the commercial space sector, SpaceX could attract a larger share of investor capital, government contracts, and commercial opportunities, potentially intensifying competitive pressure on smaller players such as Rocket Lab.

However, Rocket Lab's prospects remain solid. The company continues to expand its launch and space systems businesses, while positioning itself as one of the most prominent publicly traded pure-play space companies. Adding to its momentum, Rocket Lab is set to join the Nasdaq-100 Index on June 22.

While index additions often appear symbolic, they can have meaningful financial implications. Index-tracking funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that replicate the Nasdaq-100 are required to purchase shares of newly added companies. This creates automatic demand for newly added stocks, often boosting liquidity and supporting share prices.

Strong Industry Tailwinds Continue to Push RKLB Stock Higher

Despite the recent decline, RKLB stock has climbed 53% year-to-date (YTD) and has surged 302% during the past 12 months. Increased spending on defense, national security, and space-related capabilities amid rising geopolitical tensions will likely drive demand for Rocket Lab’s products and technology, boosting its share price.

Satellite technology is also becoming increasingly important across a wide range of industries. Applications in telecommunications, logistics, agriculture, weather forecasting, environmental monitoring, and Earth observation are driving new demand for satellite deployment and space-based services.

These developments have expanded the total addressable market (TAM) for companies operating throughout the space economy, creating favorable conditions for businesses that can provide launch services, spacecraft, and supporting infrastructure.

In addition, advances in rocket technology and the growing adoption of reusable launch systems have reduced the cost of accessing space. Lower launch costs make satellite deployment more economically viable for both commercial enterprises and government agencies. As barriers to entry decline, demand for launches, spacecraft manufacturing, and orbital services is expected to rise, supporting RKLB stock’s growth.

Rocket Lab Is Well-Positioned to Capitalize on Demand

Notably, Rocket Lab is a diversified space infrastructure provider well-positioned to capitalize on strong demand. In launch capabilities, the company's Electron rocket has established itself as one of the world's leading small satellite launch vehicles. Rocket Lab has also developed HASTE, a specialized launch system that supports hypersonic test missions for the U.S. Department of Defense. Moreover, it is advancing the development of Neutron, a medium-lift rocket designed for constellation deployment and national security missions.

Beyond launch services, Rocket Lab has expanded into satellite manufacturing, spacecraft systems, satellite components, and on-orbit operations. This diversification positions Rocket Lab to participate in multiple high-growth segments of the space economy.

Rocket Lab’s Strong Financial Performance Supports the Growth Story

Rocket Lab continues to deliver solid financials. The company delivered revenue of more than $200 million in the first quarter, up almost 64% year-over-year (YOY). Management also highlighted a record number of contract wins during the quarter, demonstrating sustained customer demand.

Further, Rocket Lab exited the quarter with approximately $2.2 billion in backlog and "access to more than $2 billion in liquidity.” This substantial backlog provides long-term revenue visibility, while the company's strong balance sheet gives management flexibility to pursue strategic investments and acquisitions.

The launch business is also gaining momentum. During Q1, Rocket Lab signed 31 new Electron and HASTE launch contracts, along with five dedicated Neutron launch agreements. In fact, the firm sold more launches in Q1 2026 than in all of 2025.

Rocket Lab is also accelerating its growth through targeted acquisitions. Its recent acquisitions are aimed at expanding its capabilities in satellite communications, robotics, planetary exploration, and national security missions, thereby strengthening its competitive positioning.

Is Rocket Lab Stock Still a Buy?

Rocket Lab's extraordinary share price performance raises valuation concerns. However, the company's long-term growth prospects remain compelling. Rocket Lab is benefiting from secular trends, including rising government space spending, growing commercial demand for satellite services, lower launch costs, and increasing reliance on space-based infrastructure.

For long-term investors, RKLB stock is worth considering. Analysts currently have a “Strong Buy” consensus rating on Rocket Lab stock.