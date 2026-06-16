Dear Western Digital Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 22

Western Digital (WDC) has turned into one of the market’s biggest surprise winners of 2026. The data storage giant has turned its AI exposure, tight supply backdrop, and improving financials into a blistering rally that has pushed the stock far beyond where most investors expected it to be at the start of the year.

Investors now have a key date to watch. On June 22, the company’s SanDisk (SNDK) share swap is set to close; this will further sharpen Western Digital’s focus on its core storage business. That could be a game-changing moment for both companies' stocks.

WDC Stock Has Gone Parabolic in 2026

Western Digital shares have been on a tear, with the stock posting roughly a 1,100% total return over the past year and about a 2x gain year to date in 2026. The move has been driven by a powerful combination of AI demand, strong enterprise storage pricing, and investor enthusiasm for high-capacity hard drives that remain essential in modern data centers.

The real challenge for investors is that WDC stock is no longer cheap after such a massive move. However, on earnings, Western Digital still screens reasonably. Morgan Stanley has pointed to a trailing P/E of around 26.8 and argues that the multiple remains modest relative to the company’s near-term earnings growth.

June 22 Matters: The SanDisk Swap

So, one of the biggest near-term catalysts is the company’s planned swap of its remaining roughly 1.04 million SanDisk shares for Western Digital stock. The exchange rate will be based on mid-June volume-weighted average prices, and the transaction is set to close on June 22.

This may sound like a housekeeping move, but it matters strategically. By fully exiting its last SNDK stake, Western Digital is further simplifying its structure and sharpening its focus on the core storage business.

WDC wants to be seen as a pure-play storage infrastructure company, not a legacy flash-and-HDD hybrid with unfinished corporate baggage.

The Latest Quarter Showed the Business Is Firing

Western Digital’s fiscal third quarter showed just how strong the turnaround has become. Revenue came in at $3.34 billion, up 45% year-over-year (YoY) and ahead of the roughly $3.25 billion consensus estimate. Earnings per share (EPS) reached $2.72, nearly double the prior year and comfortably above the $2.39 forecast.

Free cash flow came in around $978 million, while cash on the balance sheet stood at $2.05 billion. CEO Irving Tan said demand strength was broad-based across AI workloads, and management responded by raising the quarterly dividend 20% to $0.15. CFO Kris Sennesael also signaled confidence with upbeat Q4 guidance, calling for about $3.65 billion in revenue and $3.25 in EPS.

That kind of guidance supports the idea that the storage cycle remains extremely healthy.

More Than One Catalyst Is Driving the Story

Western Digital is not just riding a quarterly beat. The company has also been expanding its long-term AI storage roadmap. At its Innovation Day in February, the company unveiled plans for a 40TB ePMR HDD expected to enter mass production in late 2026, along with a path to 100TB-plus drives using HAMR technology.

Management also introduced new high-performance and power-optimized drive designs aimed at lowering costs and improving efficiency for cloud and data-center customers.

On top of that, WDC authorized a fresh $4 billion buyback and increased its dividend, reinforcing the company’s commitment to returning cash to shareholders.

Wall Street Stays Bullish, but Expectations Are High

Analysts remain upbeat on Western Digital, and that bullishness is the final piece of the story. Morgan Stanley kept an “Overweight” rating and raised its price target to $369, while Goldman Sachs stayed “Neutral” but lifted its target to $220. Bank of America went even further with a $575 target, and TD Cowen, Argus, and Citigroup all issued constructive calls of their own.

According to Barchart, WDC stock carries a “Strong Buy” consensus rating with an average price target at $542.41, which suggests it has already gone a bit above its average price target, so little bad news can pull back the stock. For now, the catch is that much of the good news is already in the stock. So, for Western Digital fans, June 22 is the date to watch.