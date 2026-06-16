Is McCormick Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $12.9 billion, McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) is a global manufacturer and marketer of herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments, and flavor products serving both consumers and the food industry. The company operates through two segments: Consumer, which sells branded spices, sauces, and packaged foods through retail and e-commerce channels worldwide, and Flavor Solutions, which provides customized flavor systems to food manufacturers and foodservice clients.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and McCormick fits this criterion perfectly. McCormick has built a diverse portfolio of well-known brands across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.
Shares of the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company have fallen 39.6% from its 52-week high of $78.16. MKC stock has declined 18.2% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 18.6% gain over the same time frame.
MKC stock is down 30.7% on a YTD basis, lagging behind NASX's 14.2% increase. Longer term, shares of Cholula sauce maker have decreased 36.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 34.7% return over the same time frame.
Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.
McCormick delivered Q1 2026 results on Mar. 31, with adjusted EPS of $0.66 beating the consensus estimate and improving from $0.60 a year earlier. Revenue increased 16.7% year-over-year to $1.87 billion, supported by the acquisition of McCormick de Mexico and 1.2% organic sales growth, while consumer segment sales surged 30.4% in the Americas and 15.5% in the EMEA region. However, the stock tumbled 6.1% on that day.
In comparison, rival The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has shown a less pronounced decline than MKC stock. Shares of Kraft Heinz have dipped 8.3% over the past 52 weeks and 2.5% on a YTD basis.
Despite McCormick’s weak performance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. Among the 13 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and the mean price target of $63.36 suggests a premium of 34.4% to its current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.