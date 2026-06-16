Corn Showing Mixed Midday Trade

Corn futures are trading with fractional losses to penny gains so far on Tuesday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1/2 cents at $3.84 3/4.
Weekly Crop Progress data from after the close on Monday showed 94% of the US corn crop emerged by June 14, 1% above the 5-year average. US condition ratings were 68% in good to excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from the previous week. The Brugler500 index was up 1 point on higher excellent ratings to 373.
The forecast continues to see precipitation over a majority of the US growing region, with at least an inch expected in much of the Western Corn Belt. Moving east and south, rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are seen from eastern NE to western PA and southern areas of MN/WI/MI to the Gulf.
Jul 26 Corn is at $4.14 3/4, down 3/4 cent,
Nearby Cash is at $3.84 3/4, down 1/2 cent,
Sep 26 Corn is at $4.23, up 1/4 cent,
Dec 26 Corn is at $4.42 3/4, up 1 cent,
New Crop Cash is at $3.98 1/1, up 1 cent,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.