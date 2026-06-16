Corn Showing Mixed Midday Trade

Yellow corn with husks removed by mute-gemini via Pixabay

Corn futures are trading with fractional losses to penny gains so far on Tuesday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1/2 cents at $3.84 3/4.

Weekly Crop Progress data from after the close on Monday showed 94% of the US corn crop emerged by June 14, 1% above the 5-year average. US condition ratings were 68% in good to excellent condition, up 1 percentage point from the previous week. The Brugler500 index was up 1 point on higher excellent ratings to 373.

The forecast continues to see precipitation over a majority of the US growing region, with at least an inch expected in much of the Western Corn Belt. Moving east and south, rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are seen from eastern NE to western PA and southern areas of MN/WI/MI to the Gulf.

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.14 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.84 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.23, up 1/4 cent,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.42 3/4, up 1 cent,