Seagate Technology Stock: Is STX Outperforming the Technology Sector?

With a market cap of $228.4 billion, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is a global provider of data storage technology and infrastructure solutions, operating across Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and other international markets. The company specializes in mass-capacity storage products such as enterprise hard drives, solid-state drives, and external storage solutions for consumers and businesses.
Companies valued at $200 billion or more are generally labeled as “mega-cap” stocks, and Seagate Technology fits this criterion perfectly. It also offers advanced platforms like Lyve to support edge-to-cloud data storage needs.
Shares of the Singapore-based company have fallen nearly 4% from its 52-week high of $1,097. STX stock has climbed 165.5% over the past three months, surpassing the broader State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK) 40.2% increase over the same time frame.
STX stock is up around 270% on a YTD basis, outpacing XLK's 33.2% gain. longer term, shares of the electronic storage maker have surged 700.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLK’s 60.4% return over the same time frame.
The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year.
Shares of Seagate Technology jumped 11.1% following its Q3 2026 results on Apr. 28, with revenue rising to $3.11 billion from $2.16 billion a year earlier and adjusted EPS surging to $4.10 from $1.90, both exceeding guidance. Investors were also encouraged by record profitability metrics, including an adjusted gross margin of 47% and operating margin of 37.5%, along with robust cash generation of $1.1 billion in operating cash flow and $953 million in free cash flow during the quarter.
The rally was also driven by stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance, with Seagate forecasting revenue of $3.45 billion (±$100 million) and adjusted EPS of $5 (±$0.20), supported by growing AI-driven storage demand and favorable industry conditions.
In comparison, rival Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) has lagged behind STX stock. ANET stock has gained 28.4% on a YTD basis and nearly 77% over the past 52 weeks.
Due to STX’s outperformance, analysts remain strongly optimistic about its prospects. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Strong Buy,” and it is trading above the mean price target of $880.24.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.