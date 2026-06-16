Seagate Technology Stock: Is STX Outperforming the Technology Sector?

With a market cap of $228.4 billion , Seagate Technology Holdings plc ( STX ) is a global provider of data storage technology and infrastructure solutions, operating across Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and other international markets. The company specializes in mass-capacity storage products such as enterprise hard drives, solid-state drives, and external storage solutions for consumers and businesses.

Companies valued at $200 billion or more are generally labeled as “mega-cap” stocks, and Seagate Technology fits this criterion perfectly. It also offers advanced platforms like Lyve to support edge-to-cloud data storage needs.

Shares of the Singapore-based company have fallen nearly 4% from its 52-week high of $1,097 . STX stock has climbed 165.5% over the past three months, surpassing the broader State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 40.2% increase over the same time frame.

STX stock is up around 270% on a YTD basis, outpacing XLK's 33.2% gain. longer term, shares of the electronic storage maker have surged 700.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLK’s 60.4% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year.

Shares of Seagate Technology jumped 11.1% following its Q3 2026 results on Apr. 28, with revenue rising to $3.11 billion from $2.16 billion a year earlier and adjusted EPS surging to $4.10 from $1.90, both exceeding guidance . Investors were also encouraged by record profitability metrics, including an adjusted gross margin of 47% and operating margin of 37.5%, along with robust cash generation of $1.1 billion in operating cash flow and $953 million in free cash flow during the quarter.

The rally was also driven by stronger-than-expected Q4 guidance, with Seagate forecasting revenue of $3.45 billion (±$100 million) and adjusted EPS of $5 (±$0.20), supported by growing AI-driven storage demand and favorable industry conditions.

In comparison, rival Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET ) has lagged behind STX stock. ANET stock has gained 28.4% on a YTD basis and nearly 77% over the past 52 weeks.