Is Hubbell Incorporated Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB), headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a leading manufacturer of electrical and utility solutions. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions, which provides power management components for buildings and industry, and Utility Solutions, which supplies grid transmission, distribution, and communications infrastructure for utilities.

Hubbell delivers high-quality, reliable products across non-residential construction, industrial, and utility markets. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, which classifies it as a “big-cap” stock.

Hubbell’s shares reached a 52-week high of $565.50 on Apr. 23, but are down 13.4% from that level. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 4.8%. The broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) is up by a 13.9% over the past three months. Therefore, Hubbell has been the clear underperformer over this period.

Based on strong demand from data centers and light industrial markets, with a positive outlook tied to AI-driven infrastructure and factory construction. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has gained 28.2%, while the S&P 500 index is up 26.4%. HUBB’s stock is up 10.3% year-to-date (YTD), while the broader index is up 10.4%. The company’s shares have been trading below its 50-day moving average since early May, but above its 200-day moving average since mid-June.

Hubbell completed the acquisition of NSI Industries this month, which offers electrical fittings, connectors, components and wire management products. For Q1, the company also reported 11% year-over-year (YOY) growth in net sales to $1.52 billion, while adjusted EPS grew 16% YOY to $3.93.

Wall Street analysts have a positive view about Hubbell’s bottom-line trajectory. For the current quarter, its profit is expected to grow by 7.7% YOY to $5.31 per diluted share. For fiscal 2026, the company’s bottom line is projected to increase by 9% annually to $19.84 per share, followed by a 9.1% increase to $21.65 per share in fiscal 2027.

We compare Hubbell’s performance with that of another electric equipment and parts stock, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS), which is up 201.8% over the past 52 weeks, 77% YTD, and 22.7% over the past three months. Therefore, HUBB has been the clear underperformer over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on Hubbell’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 14 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $554.73 implies a 13.3% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $600 indicates a 22.5% upside.