Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Prudential Financial Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Prudential Financial Inc_ HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Prudential Financial Inc_ HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) is a leading global financial services company headquartered in Newark, New Jersey. With a market cap of $36.6 billion, the firm provides a wide range of insurance, investment management, and retirement-related products and services to individual and institutional clients across the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

PRU stock has declined 6.5% over the past 52 weeks and 7.3% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 11.8% over the past year and has dipped marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, PRU has also lagged behind the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF’s (IAK3.9% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 1.2% plunge this year.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 3, delivered fourth-quarter 2025 results, with after-tax adjusted operating income of $1.168 billion, or $3.30 per share, and net income of $905 million, or $2.55 per share, both increasing year over year. Results were supported by higher asset-management and insurance fee income and improved underwriting in certain segments, partially offset by less favorable mortality and higher expenses. However, its shares dipped 4.1% following the earnings release. 

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect PRU’s EPS to increase 1.9% year over year to $14.70. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on two “Strong Buy” ratings, 15 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 10, Mizuho analyst Yaron Kinar maintained a 'Neutral' rating for Prudential Financial while lowering the price target from $126 to $113. 

PRU’s mean price target of $115.27 indicates a premium of 10.2% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $129 suggests a robust 23.3% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PRU 104.61 +0.46 +0.44%
Prudential Financial Inc
IAK 134.52 -1.09 -0.80%
US Insurance Ishares ETF
$SPX 6,836.17 +3.41 +0.05%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 2
4,500 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Today
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 3
AI Disruption Fear, FOMC Minutes and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 4
Competition Is Heating Up for Micron. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MU Stock Now?
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 5
As Salesforce Acquires AI Startup Cimulate, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold CRM Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot