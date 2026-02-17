Prudential Financial Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) is a leading global financial services company headquartered in Newark, New Jersey. With a market cap of $36.6 billion, the firm provides a wide range of insurance, investment management, and retirement-related products and services to individual and institutional clients across the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

PRU stock has declined 6.5% over the past 52 weeks and 7.3% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 11.8% over the past year and has dipped marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, PRU has also lagged behind the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF’s (IAK) 3.9% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 1.2% plunge this year.

On Feb. 3, delivered fourth-quarter 2025 results, with after-tax adjusted operating income of $1.168 billion, or $3.30 per share, and net income of $905 million, or $2.55 per share, both increasing year over year. Results were supported by higher asset-management and insurance fee income and improved underwriting in certain segments, partially offset by less favorable mortality and higher expenses. However, its shares dipped 4.1% following the earnings release.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect PRU’s EPS to increase 1.9% year over year to $14.70. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on two “Strong Buy” ratings, 15 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

On Feb. 10, Mizuho analyst Yaron Kinar maintained a 'Neutral' rating for Prudential Financial while lowering the price target from $126 to $113.

PRU’s mean price target of $115.27 indicates a premium of 10.2% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $129 suggests a robust 23.3% upside potential from current price levels.