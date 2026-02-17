Barchart.com
Do Wall Street Analysts Like Qnity Electronics Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

Candle stick graph chart with indicator by Vintage Tone via Shutterstock
Qnity Electronics, Inc. (Q) is a Delaware-headquartered technology company specializing in materials and solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industries. With a market cap of $18.8 billion, its businesses serve the full electronics value chain, from semiconductor fabrication and advanced packaging to interconnect solutions for advanced computing, AI, and next-generation devices.

Q has gained 30% over the past three months, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 1.5%. In 2026, Q’s stock gained 36.8%, compared to SPX’s marginal drop. 

Narrowing the focus, Q has also lagged behind the Invesco Semiconductors ETF’s (PSI) 35% rise over the past three months but surpassed the ETF’s 27.5% rally in 2026.

Qnity Electronics has outperformed the broader market primarily due to strong demand for its advanced-node semiconductor chips, which continue to benefit from AI and high-performance computing trends. Investor confidence has also been supported by signs that legacy chip markets are stabilizing from cyclical lows, improving overall industry sentiment. 

For FY2025 that ended in December, analysts expect Q’s EPS to decline 99.7% to $2.56 on a diluted basis. 

Among the nine analysts covering Q stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and one “Hold.” 

The current consensus has been consistent over the past months.

On Nov. 25, RBC Capital reduced its price target on Qnity Electronics to $110 from $120 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating. The firm attributes the stock’s recent weakness to broader concerns about semiconductor growth and potential AI overhype rather than company-specific issues. RBC remains constructive on Qnity’s outlook, citing continued demand for advanced-node chips and signs that legacy chip markets may be stabilizing.

While the stock currently trades above the mean price target of $107.75, the Street-high price target of $118 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 5.6%.


