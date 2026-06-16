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Is Cincinnati Financial Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Paper family silhouette under glass bell family protection by calypso77 via Adobe Stock
Paper family silhouette under glass bell family protection by calypso77 via Adobe Stock

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF), based in Fairfield, Ohio, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. With a market cap of $26.2 billion, the company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” CINF fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the property and casualty insurance industry.       

Despite its strength, CINF stock slipped 2.8% from its 52-week high of $174.27, reached on Feb. 6. The stock is up 3.4% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13.9% rise during the same time frame. 

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Moreover, CINF has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock has grown 15.7% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 26.4% returns over the same time frame.            

CINF has been trading mostly above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since this month, with some fluctuations.

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On Apr. 27, CINF stock grew marginally following the release of its mixed Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $2.9 billion and missed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.10, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates. 

When stacked against its peer, The Allstate Corporation (ALL), CINF has outperformed. Over the past year, ALL stock has surged 11.5%.  

Wall Street currently has a moderately bullish view of the stock. Among the 10 analysts tracking CINF, the overall consensus stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $181.50 offers a 7.2% upside potential from current prices.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CINF 169.34 +0.33 +0.20%
Cincinnati Financial
ALL 221.81 +0.18 +0.08%
Allstate Corp
$SPX 7,554.29 +122.83 +1.65%
S&P 500 Index

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