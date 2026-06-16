Is Cincinnati Financial Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Cincinnati Financial Corporation ( CINF ), based in Fairfield, Ohio, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. With a market cap of $26.2 billion , the company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” CINF fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the property and casualty insurance industry.

Despite its strength, CINF stock slipped 2.8% from its 52-week high of $174.27 , reached on Feb. 6. The stock is up 3.4% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 13.9% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, CINF has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock has grown 15.7% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 26.4% returns over the same time frame.

CINF has been trading mostly above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since this month, with some fluctuations.

On Apr. 27, CINF stock grew marginally following the release of its mixed Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $2.9 billion and missed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.10, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates.

When stacked against its peer, The Allstate Corporation ( ALL ), CINF has outperformed. Over the past year, ALL stock has surged 11.5% .