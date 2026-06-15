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Is Brown-Forman Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Growth & Income by Koto Amatsukami via Shutterstock
Growth & Income by Koto Amatsukami via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $12.4 billion, Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) is a leading global spirits company with a heritage spanning more than 155 years, dedicated to building and growing exceptional premium beverage alcohol brands. The company markets a world-renowned portfolio that includes Jack Daniel’s, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Herradura, Diplomático Rum, and several other iconic brands across more than 170 countries. 

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks and Brown-Forman fits this criterion perfectly. With approximately 5,000 employees worldwide, Brown-Forman is guided by its founding promise, “Nothing Better in the Market,” reflecting its commitment to quality, innovation, and responsible growth.

Despite this, shares of the Louisville, Kentucky-based company have declined 15.6% from its 52-week high of $31.92. BF.B stock has increased 14.7% over the past three months, slightly outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.9% gain over the same time frame. 

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BF.B stock is up 3.4% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX’s 10.4% return. In the longer term,  shares of the Jack Daniel's maker have risen 1.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 26.4% surge of the SPX over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year. 

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Shares of Brown-Forman rose 2.8% on Jun. 4 after the company reported fiscal 2026 results, with Q4 net sales increasing 2% to $912 million and full-year organic net sales remaining flat. Investors were particularly encouraged by the company’s strong cash generation, as operating cash flow increased by $402 million to $1 billion and free cash flow surged to $893 million.

The market also responded positively to management’s comments that fiscal 2026 finished ahead of expectations, supported by the successful launch of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry, benefits from the U.S. route-to-market transformation, and strategic cost-restructuring initiatives that helped offset broader industry headwinds.

In comparison, rival MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) has lagged behind BF.B stock. MGPI stock has decreased 32.9% on a YTD basis and 44.3% over the past year. 

Due to the stock’s underperformance, analysts remain cautious on Brown-Forman. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from 17 analysts in coverage, and as of writing, it is trading above the mean price target of $26.83


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,554.29 +122.83 +1.65%
S&P 500 Index
BF.B 26.94 -0.07 -0.26%
Brown Forman Cl B
MGPI 16.30 -0.20 -1.21%
MGP Ingredients Inc

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