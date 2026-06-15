Cotton Ignores Outside Markets to Close with Monday Strength

Cotton futures posted gains of 35 to 56 points across most contracts on Monday. Crude oil was down $3.72 at the close after the US and Iran came to a peace deal over the weekend, to be signed this Friday. The US dollar index was down $0.285 at $99.460.

Monday afternoon’s Crop Progress showed 86% of the US cotton crop planted as of Sunday, 2% behind the average pace, with 19% squared, 2% ahead of normal. Condition ratings were pegged at 51% good/excellent, down 2 percentage points on the week. The Brugler500 index was up 1 to 346 as 3% shifted from very poor to fair.

The Cotlook A Index was back up 110 points on Thursday at 84.75 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 6/12 with the certified stocks level at 192,699 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 194 points last week at 61.26 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 73.43, up 49 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 76.81, up 39 points,