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Is West Pharmaceutical Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Sleep apnea CPAP mask therapy by sokko_natalia via Adobe Stock
Sleep apnea CPAP mask therapy by sokko_natalia via Adobe Stock

Based in Exton, Pennsylvania, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) develops and manufactures packaging, containment, and drug delivery solutions for injectable medicines and healthcare products. Its portfolio spans stoppers, seals, syringes, cartridges, vials, self-injection devices, along with a range of related services. 

West also provides contract manufacturing services for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and healthcare organizations, expanding its reach well beyond its core product portfolio. This has helped the company grow into a business with a market cap of roughly $23.2 billion, securing its place in the “large-cap” club reserved for companies worth more than $10 billion.

Coming to price performance, WST stock is currently sitting only 2.4% below its 52-week high of $336.82 reached this month. Even with the stock catching its breath near record territory, the rally has been hard to ignore. Over the past three months, shares surged 42.3%. During the same period, the S&P 500 Index ($SPXadvanced 11.4%, giving West Pharmaceutical a decisive edge.

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Over the past 52 weeks, WST stock climbed 46.2%, more than doubling the S&P 500's 22.9% gain. The stock has carried that momentum straight into 2026, with year-to-date (YTD) gains of 19.5% while the benchmark index rose 8.6%. 

The technical backdrop tells a similar story. Since April, WST stock has consistently traded above its 50-day moving average of $299.45 and its 200-day moving average of $270. When a stock manages to stay comfortably above both key trend lines for months, traders usually take that as a sign that buyers remain in control.

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The company's latest earnings report only added more fuel to the fire. On April 23, WST stock jumped 12.9% after delivering Q1 FY2026 results that exceeded expectationsRevenue rose 21% year over year to $844.9 million, clearing analysts' forecast of $779.1 million. Adjusted EPS grew 46.9% from the year-ago value to $2.13, topping analyst estimates of $1.68.

Behind the strong quarter was robust demand for the company's high-value product (HVP) components, which continued to gain traction across key end markets. Manufacturing improvements provided an additional lift. Growth accelerated across both GLP 1 and non-GLP 1 HVP components, while higher production levels in Europe and expanding biologics activity further strengthened results.

Building on that momentum, management's updated outlook reflects confidence in the company's growth trajectory. West Pharmaceutical expects continued expansion in HVP components, greater penetration of biologics and biosimilars markets, and ongoing operational enhancements. Regulatory tailwinds, including Annex 1 upgrades and global standardization initiatives, should continue supporting long-term demand.

A glance at the competition makes West Pharmaceutical's performance look even stronger. AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR), one of its key rivals, moved in the opposite direction. AptarGroup’s shares fell 23.7% over the past 52 weeks and slipped 3.5% YTD. 

Wall Street remains firmly on board. Among 16 analysts covering WST stock, the overall recommendation stands at “Strong Buy.” The average price target of $359.50 points to additional upside of 9.3% from current levels, suggesting analysts believe the healthcare packaging specialist may still have more room to run despite its already impressive climb.


On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,431.46 +37.16 +0.50%
S&P 500 Index
WST 328.82 -1.52 -0.46%
West Pharmaceutical Services
ATR 117.72 +1.14 +0.98%
Aptargroup

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