XPeng Is Getting Serious About Physical AI as Its CEO Takes Over the Robotics Division

Chinese EV maker XPeng (XPEV) is taking physical AI quite seriously as competition in the EV market heats up. After years of competing with Tesla (TSLA) in electric cars and autonomous driving technology, Chinese automaking giants like XPeng are looking to mass-produce humanoid robots, targeting a market beyond transportation.

In that regard, Xpeng CEO He Xiaopeng is set to take charge of the company’s robotics business as it comes “on the eve of mass production and commercialization” of Xpeng's humanlike IRON robots. With its aim of mass-producing the IRON robots this year and launching commercial sales in China and overseas next year, we take a closer look at XPeng.

About XPeng Stock

XPeng is a leading technology company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets intelligent EVs and mobility solutions. Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, the company focuses on creating smart EVs equipped with advanced autonomous driving capabilities and AI-powered features.

XPeng operates its own manufacturing plants, where its smart electric vehicles are assembled. Beyond cars, XPeng explores diverse mobility, including electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) and robotics, pursuing a future of intelligent mobility that uses thoughtful technology to improve the driving experience for customers worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $13.7 billion.

A collapse in February deliveries, amid intensifying competition in China's EV sector, has hit Xpeng’s stock. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has dropped 24.34%, and it is down 28.25% year-to-date (YTD). The stock reached a 52-week high of $28.24 in November 2025, but is down 48.5% from that level.

On a forward-adjusted basis, XPeng’s price-to-sales ratio of 1.01 times is higher than the industry average of 0.91 times.

XPeng's Q1 Sales Fall on Volume Pressures

For the first quarter, XPeng delivered 62,682 vehicles, down 33.3% from 94,008 in the corresponding period of 2025. This is also reflected in its vehicle sales, which dropped 23.5% year-over-year (YOY) to RMB 11 billion ($1.62 billion), while its total revenue dropped 17.6% YOY to RMB 13.03 billion ($1.92 billion).

However, the company’s gross margin grew by five percentage points YOY to 20.6%. XPeng's non-GAAP net loss (attributable to ordinary shareholders) increased by 295.9% from the prior-year period to RMB 1.69 billion ($248.82 million). However, the highlight for the quarter was the company's launch of the XPENG GX, its tech flagship SUV.

For Q2, XPeng expects deliveries of vehicles to be between 100,000 and 106,000, representing a YOY change of approximately -3.1% to +2.7%, while its revenue is expected to climb approximately 7.3% to 13.8% YOY to RMB 19.60 billion ($2.89 billion) and RMB 20.80 billion ($3.07 billion).

Wall Street analysts have a mixed outlook on XPeng’s bottom line. For the current fiscal year, loss per share is projected to increase 105.9% annually to $0.35, followed by a 128.6% improvement to an EPS of $0.10 in the next fiscal year.

What Do Analysts Think About XPeng’s Stock?

Last month, Macquarie analyst Eugene Hsiao upgraded XPeng from “Neutral” to “Outperform,” while keeping the price target at $19 after the company’s Q1 results. Hsiao highlighted XPeng’s margin improvement, boosted by other revenue from VW technical services. Macquarie similarly observed that volume momentum is strengthening. BofA analysts raised XPeng’s price target from $24 to $25 and maintained a “Buy” rating, highlighting the company’s rapidly growing overseas sales and management’s target of more than 10,000 monthly overseas unit sales by Q4.

In March, analysts at Barclays maintained an “Underweight” rating and lowered the price target from $17 to $16, citing the company’s first-quarter delivery guidance, which fell slightly below expectations. In January, Freedom Capital Markets analysts upgraded XPeng from “Hold” to “Buy,” while raising the price target from $20 to $25.

Wall Street analysts have a favorable view of XPeng’s stock, awarding it with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 18 analysts rating the stock, a majority of 11 analysts have rated it a “Strong Buy,” two analysts rated it “Moderate Buy,” while three gave a “Hold” rating, and two suggested “Strong Sell.” The consensus price target of $22.89 represents a 57.3% upside from current levels, while the Street-high price target of $30 indicates a 106.2% upside.