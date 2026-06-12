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T. Rowe Price Group Stock: Is TROW Outperforming the Financial Sector?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Valued at a market cap of $22.8 billion, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) is an asset management company that provides a comprehensive suite of investment solutions designed for individual investors, institutional clients, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The Baltimore, Maryland-based company’s core offerings include an extensive array of active mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) spanning equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative investment strategies. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and TROW fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the asset management industry. The company’s primary specialty lies in its skilled active management approach, driven by a world-class, proprietary global research platform that utilizes heavy, firsthand field analysis to uncover overlooked market insights.

This financial company is currently trading 8.4% below its 52-week high of $118.22, reached on Sep. 4, 2025. Shares of TROW have rallied 21.2% over the past three months, considerably outperforming the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF6% uptick during the same time frame. 

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In the longer term, TROW has soared 13.9% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLF's 3.2% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of TROW are up 5.8%, compared to XLF’s 3.9% drop. 

To confirm its bullish trend, TROW has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late April and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-April.  

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On Apr. 30, TROW shares closed up 2.4% following its stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 earnings release. The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.52, up 13% year-over-year and 6.3% ahead of analyst estimates. Additionally, the firm generated net revenues of $1.9 billion, which matched consensus forecasts and represented a 5.3% increase from the year-ago quarter, primarily lifted by a 9.6% expansion in average assets under management. 

TROW has also outperformed its rival, BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), which gained 2.3% over the past 52 weeks and declined 5% on a YTD basis. 

Despite TROW’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately bearish about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Sell” from the 14 analysts covering it. While the company is trading above its mean price target of $95.83, its Street-high price target of $111 suggests a 2.5% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BLK 1,016.58 +5.90 +0.58%
Blackrock Inc
TROW 108.27 +1.84 +1.73%
T Rowe Price Group
XLF 52.62 +0.39 +0.75%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR

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