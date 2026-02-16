Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Simon Property Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
S&P Global Inc logo on iPad-by Koshiro K via Shutterstock
S&P Global Inc logo on iPad-by Koshiro K via Shutterstock

Indianapolis, Indiana-based Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States, engaged in acquiring, owning, and leasing shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations. The company has a market capitalization of $64.3 billion and owns or has an interest in 229 properties totaling 183 million square feet across North America, Asia, and Europe.

Shares of the company have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, but have outperformed in 2026. SPG stock has grown 5.7% over the past 52 weeks and has grown 6.3% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 11.8% over the past year and declined marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, SPG has outperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 3% rise over the past 52 weeks and has lagged behind its 7.8% increase this year.

www.barchart.com

Simon Property announced better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings on Feb. 2. The company’s revenue amounted to $1.8 billion for the period, which came on top of the Street’s estimates. Additionally, its AFFO per share came in at $3.49, also beating Wall Street estimates marginally. The shopping mall REIT expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $13 to $13.25 per share.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect SPG to report a 3.3% year-over-year rise in adjusted EPS to $13.15. The company has a strong track record of earnings surprises. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

SPG has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 21 analysts covering the stock, opinions include nine “Strong Buys” and 12 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

The configuration has become slightly more bullish in recent months, with the stock now carrying nine “Strong Buy” ratings, up from eight a month ago.

On Feb. 11, UBS analyst Michael Goldsmith maintained a “Hold” rating on Simon Property stock and set a price target of $189.

SPG’s mean price target of $202 indicates a 2.6% premium to the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $230 suggests a robust 16.9% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,836.17 +3.41 +0.05%
S&P 500 Index
SPG 196.83 +5.40 +2.82%
Simon Property Group
XLRE 43.50 +0.63 +1.47%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 2
4,500 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Today
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 3
Competition Is Heating Up for Micron. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MU Stock Now?
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 4
As Salesforce Acquires AI Startup Cimulate, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold CRM Stock?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 5
AI Disruption Fear, FOMS and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot