Simon Property Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Indianapolis, Indiana-based Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States, engaged in acquiring, owning, and leasing shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations. The company has a market capitalization of $64.3 billion and owns or has an interest in 229 properties totaling 183 million square feet across North America, Asia, and Europe.

Shares of the company have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, but have outperformed in 2026. SPG stock has grown 5.7% over the past 52 weeks and has grown 6.3% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 11.8% over the past year and declined marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, SPG has outperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 3% rise over the past 52 weeks and has lagged behind its 7.8% increase this year.

Simon Property announced better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings on Feb. 2. The company’s revenue amounted to $1.8 billion for the period, which came on top of the Street’s estimates. Additionally, its AFFO per share came in at $3.49, also beating Wall Street estimates marginally. The shopping mall REIT expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $13 to $13.25 per share.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect SPG to report a 3.3% year-over-year rise in adjusted EPS to $13.15. The company has a strong track record of earnings surprises. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

SPG has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 21 analysts covering the stock, opinions include nine “Strong Buys” and 12 “Holds.”

The configuration has become slightly more bullish in recent months, with the stock now carrying nine “Strong Buy” ratings, up from eight a month ago.

On Feb. 11, UBS analyst Michael Goldsmith maintained a “Hold” rating on Simon Property stock and set a price target of $189.

SPG’s mean price target of $202 indicates a 2.6% premium to the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $230 suggests a robust 16.9% upside potential from current price levels.