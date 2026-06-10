How Is Howmet Aerospace's Stock Performance Compared to Other Aerospace & Defense Stocks?

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With a market cap of $102.9 billion , Howmet Aerospace Inc. ( HWM ) provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace, defense, and commercial transportation industries worldwide, including in the U.S., Japan, China, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks and Howmet Aerospace fits this criterion perfectly. The company serves customers in aircraft engines, industrial gas turbines, and heavy-duty vehicle markets.

Shares of the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company pulled back 10.2% from its 52-week high of $280.74 . Howmet Aerospace’s shares have fallen marginally over the past three months, a less pronounced decline than the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s ( ITA ) 5.2% dip over the same time frame.

HWM stock is up 23% on a YTD basis, exceeding ITA’s 5.9% rise. In the longer term, shares of the aerospace company have jumped 49.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to ITA’s 26.9% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace rose 6.3% on May 7 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results , with revenue increasing 19% year-over-year to $2.31 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.22, both exceeding analyst estimates. Strong demand in commercial aerospace and gas turbines drove profitability higher, with operating income surging 52% to $753 million, adjusted EBITDA rising 32% to $740 million, and EBITDA margin expanding 320 basis points to 32%, while free cash flow more than doubled to $359 million.

Investors were further encouraged by management’s raised outlook , including full-year revenue guidance of $9.65 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.94, both above Wall Street expectations, reflecting confidence in sustained aerospace demand and production growth.

In comparison, HWM stock has outpaced its rival, GE Aerospace ( GE ). GE stock has soared 32.8% over the past 52 weeks and 4.4% on a YTD basis.