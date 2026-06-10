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How Is Howmet Aerospace's Stock Performance Compared to Other Aerospace & Defense Stocks?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $102.9 billion, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace, defense, and commercial transportation industries worldwide, including in the U.S., Japan, China, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. 

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks and Howmet Aerospace fits this criterion perfectly. The company serves customers in aircraft engines, industrial gas turbines, and heavy-duty vehicle markets.

Shares of the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company pulled back 10.2% from its 52-week high of $280.74. Howmet Aerospace’s shares have fallen marginally over the past three months, a less pronounced decline than the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s (ITA) 5.2% dip over the same time frame. 

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HWM stock is up 23% on a YTD basis, exceeding ITA’s 5.9% rise. In the longer term, shares of the aerospace company have jumped 49.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to ITA’s 26.9% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year. 

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Shares of Howmet Aerospace rose 6.3% on May 7 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results, with revenue increasing 19% year-over-year to $2.31 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.22, both exceeding analyst estimates. Strong demand in commercial aerospace and gas turbines drove profitability higher, with operating income surging 52% to $753 million, adjusted EBITDA rising 32% to $740 million, and EBITDA margin expanding 320 basis points to 32%, while free cash flow more than doubled to $359 million. 

Investors were further encouraged by management’s raised outlook, including full-year revenue guidance of $9.65 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.94, both above Wall Street expectations, reflecting confidence in sustained aerospace demand and production growth.

In comparison, HWM stock has outpaced its rival, GE Aerospace (GE). GE stock has soared 32.8% over the past 52 weeks and 4.4% on a YTD basis. 

Due to the stock’s strong performance over the past year, analysts remain bullish on HWM. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 24 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $304.33 is a premium of 20.8% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ITA 225.76 -4.69 -2.04%
US Aerospace & Defense Ishares ETF
GE 320.88 -9.56 -2.89%
GE Aerospace
HWM 250.62 -6.54 -2.54%
Howmet Aerospace Inc

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