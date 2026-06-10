Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Diamondback Energy Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Image by tech_BG via Shutterstock
Image by tech_BG via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $54.6 billion, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of unconventional onshore energy reserves. The company operates primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in the United States. 

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks and Diamondback Energy fits this criterion perfectly. Its core assets include the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations in the Midland Basin, as well as the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations in the Delaware Basin.

The Midland, Texas-based company stock has dipped 7.6% from its 52-week high of $214.51. Shares of the company have risen 10.3% over the past three months, lagging behind the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 12.6% gain over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

FANG stock is up 30.9% on a YTD basis, exceeding NASX’s nearly 10% return. In the longer term, shares of the U.S. shale producer have increased 35.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 29.7% surge over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late July last year.

www.barchart.com

Diamondback Energy reported strong Q1 2026 results, with adjusted EPS of $4.23, significantly beating analysts’ expectations. The company also raised its 2026 production forecast to more than 972,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), citing stronger oil prices and plans to add 2 - 3 rigs while operating five completion crews. 

Additionally, Diamondback benefited from an 87% surge in oil prices during the year, which lifted its realized oil price by 3.5% to $72.53 per barrel and supported expectations for higher future cash flows. However, the stock fell 3.5% the next day.

In comparison, rival ConocoPhillips (COP) has lagged behind FANG stock. Shares of ConocoPhillips have soared nearly 27% on a YTD basis and 30.4% over the past 52 weeks. 

As FANG stock has outperformed over the past year, analysts remain bullish about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from 31 analysts' coverage, and the mean price target of $232.46 is a premium of nearly 18% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 25,282.41 -396.41 -1.54%
Nasdaq Composite
FANG 199.54 +5.30 +2.73%
Diamondback Energy
COP 120.98 +4.19 +3.59%
Conocophillips

Most Popular News

NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 1
Dear Nvidia Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 11
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 2
MicroStrategy Is Buying the Bitcoin Dip. Why Investors Are Turning Course and Suddenly Rewarding MSTR Stock.
Broadcom Inc HQ photo-by Sundry Photogrpahy via iStock 3
Broadcom's Sell-Off Is Overdone - Based on its FCF Margins, AVGO Could Be Worth Double
Trader at office - by Viktoriia Hnatiuk via Shutterstock 4
Intel Stock Has Risen Sixfold from Its 2025 Lows, but Don’t Expect a Dividend Yet
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 5
Stocks Climb on an AI-Led Rebound
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.