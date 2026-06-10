Is Diamondback Energy Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $54.6 billion , Diamondback Energy, Inc. ( FANG ) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of unconventional onshore energy reserves. The company operates primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in the United States.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks and Diamondback Energy fits this criterion perfectly. Its core assets include the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations in the Midland Basin, as well as the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations in the Delaware Basin.

The Midland, Texas-based company stock has dipped 7.6% from its 52-week high of $214.51 . Shares of the company have risen 10.3% over the past three months, lagging behind the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 12.6% gain over the same time frame.

FANG stock is up 30.9% on a YTD basis, exceeding NASX’s nearly 10% return. In the longer term, shares of the U.S. shale producer have increased 35.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 29.7% surge over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late July last year.

Diamondback Energy reported strong Q1 2026 results , with adjusted EPS of $4.23, significantly beating analysts’ expectations. The company also raised its 2026 production forecast to more than 972,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), citing stronger oil prices and plans to add 2 - 3 rigs while operating five completion crews.

Additionally, Diamondback benefited from an 87% surge in oil prices during the year, which lifted its realized oil price by 3.5% to $72.53 per barrel and supported expectations for higher future cash flows. However, the stock fell 3.5% the next day.

In comparison, rival ConocoPhillips ( COP ) has lagged behind FANG stock. Shares of ConocoPhillips have soared nearly 27% on a YTD basis and 30.4% over the past 52 weeks.