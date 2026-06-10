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Is DuPont de Nemours Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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DuPont de Nemours Inc store front - by Sundry Photography via iStock
DuPont de Nemours Inc store front - by Sundry Photography via iStock

Wilmington, Delaware-based DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) provides technology-based materials and solutions. With a market cap of $19 billion, the company offers a diverse range of products, such as construction materials, adhesives, electronic, fabrics, fibers, home garden, medical devices, resins, printing, and consumer products.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and DD perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty chemicals industry. As a leader in materials science, DuPont is known for its legacy of innovation and high-quality products, giving it a competitive edge in the industry. With ongoing investments in research and development, DuPont is committed to staying ahead in the field of specialty chemicals and advanced materials.

Despite its notable strength, DD slipped 10.6% from its 52-week high of $52.66, achieved on Feb. 12. Over the past three months, DD stock has gained 4%, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX13.1% gains during the same time frame.

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Shares of DD have rose 17.1% on a YTD basis and climbed 64% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming NASX’s YTD gains of 10.5% and 31.1% returns over the same time frame.

To confirm the bullish trend, DD has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late August, 2025. However, the stock is trading below its 50-day moving average recently. 

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On May 5, DD shares closed up more than 8% after reporting its Q1 results. Its net sales stood at $1.7 billion, up 4.3% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 52.8% from the year-ago quarter to $0.55. 

DD’s rival, PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) lagged behind stock, with 13.6% gains in 2026 and a 2.6% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on DD’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 15 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $56.50 suggests a potential upside of 20.1% from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DD 45.63 -1.43 -3.03%
Dupont Denemours Inc
$NASX 25,678.82 -250.84 -0.97%
Nasdaq Composite
PPG 116.36 +3.48 +3.08%
PPG Industries

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