Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

lululemon athletica Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Vancouver, Canada-based lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) designs, distributes, and retails technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women and men under the lululemon brand. It is valued at a market cap of $20.7 billion

This apparel retail company has notably lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of LULU have declined 54.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has soared 11.8%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 15.1%, compared to SPX’s marginal drop. 

Narrowing the focus, LULU has also underperformed the Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY), which decreased 12.3% over the past 52 weeks and 13.9% on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com 

On Dec. 11, LULU posted better-than-expected Q3 results, and its shares surged 9.6% in the following trading session. Due to strong growth in international net revenue, the company’s total revenue climbed 7.1% year-over-year to $2.6 billion, surpassing Wall Street expectations by 3.6%. Meanwhile, its EPS declined 9.8% from the year-ago quarter to $2.59, but handily topped analyst expectations of $2.22.

For the current fiscal year, ending in January, analysts expect LULU’s EPS to decline 10.8% year over year to $13.06. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.  

Among the 31 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Hold,” which is based on two “Strong Buy,” 26 “Hold,” one "Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sell” ratings. 

www.barchart.com 

The configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with three analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.  

On Jan. 20, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) maintained a "Neutral" rating on LULU and raised its price target to $209, indicating an 18.5% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $210.58 represents a 19.4% premium to its current price levels, while its Street-high price target of $320 suggests an ambitious 81.4% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LULU 176.42 +6.89 +4.06%
Lululemon Athletica
$SPX 6,836.17 +3.41 +0.05%
S&P 500 Index
JPM 302.55 -0.09 -0.03%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
IBUY 64.12 +0.50 +0.79%
Amplify Online Retail ETF

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 2
4,500 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Today
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 3
Competition Is Heating Up for Micron. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MU Stock Now?
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 4
As Salesforce Acquires AI Startup Cimulate, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold CRM Stock?
Business women touching the options screen by Denizce via Shutterstock 5
Exxon Mobil’s Options Heat Up—31 Unusually Active Contracts Signal Key Trading Setups
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot