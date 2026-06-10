Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Las Vegas Sands Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Candle stick graph chart with indicator by Vintage Tone via Shutterstock
Candle stick graph chart with indicator by Vintage Tone via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $33.7 billion, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is one of the world's largest developers and operators of integrated resorts, combining luxury hotels, casinos, convention and exhibition facilities, shopping malls, entertainment venues, and fine dining experiences. The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company owns and operates premium resort properties in Macau and Singapore, including The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, and Marina Bay Sands. 

Companies valued more than $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Las Vegas Sands fits this criterion perfectly. Las Vegas Sands continues to invest heavily in expanding and upgrading its properties, particularly in Singapore and Macau, while also exploring opportunities in new regulated gaming markets. Its strategy emphasizes attracting high-value leisure travelers, business conventions, and premium mass-market customers rather than relying solely on VIP gaming.

Shares of the company have declined nearly 26.7% from its 52-week high of $70.45. Over the past three months, its shares have decreased 4.2%, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 8.7% rise.

www.barchart.com

LVS stock has fallen 20.7% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX’s 7.9% rise. However, shares of the casino operator have climbed 23.3% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding SPX’s 23% rise over the same time frame. 

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early January and early March, indicating a downtrend. 

www.barchart.com

Las Vegas Sands' strong share-price performance over the past year has been driven by the continued recovery in Asian tourism and gaming activity, particularly in Macau and Singapore. Robust visitor volumes, higher gaming revenue, and strong demand at its flagship properties helped the company deliver better-than-expected earnings and profit growth. In addition, the company has enhanced shareholder returns through sizeable share repurchases and dividend payments, while maintaining strong cash generation and liquidity. 

Key rival, Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN), has decreased 10.7% on a YTD basis and has gained 26.9% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing LVS. 

Despite the stock’s underperformance over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. LVS stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 18 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $68.75 represents a premium of 33.1% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,386.65 -19.08 -0.26%
S&P 500 Index
LVS 51.65 +0.86 +1.69%
Las Vegas Sands
WYNN 107.44 +2.61 +2.49%
Wynn Resorts Ltd

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
Ahead of Oracle Earnings, Here's What Barchart Data Says Comes Next for ORCL Stock
Image of Elon Musk by Alessia Pierdomenico via Shutterstock 2
JPMorgan Just Dramatically Reversed Course on Tesla Because TSLA Stock Has Massive Physical AI Potential
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 3
Dear Oracle Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 10
A close-up of the Broadcom logo on a smartphone by Timon via Adobe Stock 4
Investors Are Punishing Broadcom Stock After Earnings. They’re Missing a 200% Spike in Semiconductor Revenue Ahead.
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 5
Investors Buying Unusually Heavy Volume of Strategy, Inc. Call Options - Bullish on Bitcoin
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.