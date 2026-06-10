Is Las Vegas Sands Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $33.7 billion, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is one of the world's largest developers and operators of integrated resorts, combining luxury hotels, casinos, convention and exhibition facilities, shopping malls, entertainment venues, and fine dining experiences. The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company owns and operates premium resort properties in Macau and Singapore, including The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, and Marina Bay Sands.

Companies valued more than $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Las Vegas Sands fits this criterion perfectly. Las Vegas Sands continues to invest heavily in expanding and upgrading its properties, particularly in Singapore and Macau, while also exploring opportunities in new regulated gaming markets. Its strategy emphasizes attracting high-value leisure travelers, business conventions, and premium mass-market customers rather than relying solely on VIP gaming.

Shares of the company have declined nearly 26.7% from its 52-week high of $70.45. Over the past three months, its shares have decreased 4.2%, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 8.7% rise.

LVS stock has fallen 20.7% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX’s 7.9% rise. However, shares of the casino operator have climbed 23.3% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding SPX’s 23% rise over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early January and early March, indicating a downtrend.

Las Vegas Sands' strong share-price performance over the past year has been driven by the continued recovery in Asian tourism and gaming activity, particularly in Macau and Singapore. Robust visitor volumes, higher gaming revenue, and strong demand at its flagship properties helped the company deliver better-than-expected earnings and profit growth. In addition, the company has enhanced shareholder returns through sizeable share repurchases and dividend payments, while maintaining strong cash generation and liquidity.

Key rival, Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN), has decreased 10.7% on a YTD basis and has gained 26.9% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing LVS.

Despite the stock’s underperformance over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. LVS stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 18 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $68.75 represents a premium of 33.1% to current levels.