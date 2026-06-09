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Is Centene Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock

Saint Louis, Missouri-based Centene Corporation (CNC) is a managed healthcare company that specializes in providing high-quality, cost-effective health insurance solutions primarily to under-insured families and commercial organizations. It is valued at a market cap of $32.1 billion

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CNC fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the healthcare plans industry. The company’s core specialty lies in managing government-sponsored healthcare programs for low-income and vulnerable populations, utilizing a decentralized, hyper-local operating model to seamlessly navigate diverse state-by-state regulations.

This healthcare company touched its 52-week high of $66.55 in the last trading session. Shares of CNC have soared 52.8% over the past three months, notably outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI6.6% uptick during the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com 

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of CNC are up 60.9%, compared to DOWI’s 5.8% rise. However, in the longer term, CNC has gained 18.7% over the past 52 weeks, marginally lagging DOWI's 19% return over the same time period. 

To confirm its bullish trend, CNC has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early April and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-April. 

www.barchart.com 

Centene shares surged nearly 14% on Apr. 28 following an impressive Q1 earnings release that handily beat Wall Street expectations.  It delivered adjusted EPS of $3.37 and revenue of $49.9 billion. Market optimism was heavily fueled by impressive cost efficiencies, highlighted by a drop in the company's health benefits ratio (HBR) to 87.3%. This margin expansion was driven by lower medical costs, a lighter-than-expected flu season, and a notable 50-basis-point drop in its core Medicaid HBR. Investor confidence was further strengthened when management lifted its full-year guidance, projecting annual revenue between $187.5 billion and $191.5 billion and adjusted EPS above $3.40. 

CNC has underperformed its rival, Humana Inc.’s (HUM55.8% gains over the past 52 weeks. However, it has outpaced HUM’s 41.8% YTD return. 

Given CNC’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 20 analysts covering it. While the company is trading above its mean price target of $60.38, its Street-high price target of $80 suggests a 20.8% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HUM 363.18 +7.20 +2.02%
Humana Inc
CNC 66.21 +1.18 +1.81%
Centene Corp
$DOWI 50,872.11 +86.10 +0.17%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

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