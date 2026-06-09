Is Centene Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Saint Louis, Missouri-based Centene Corporation ( CNC ) is a managed healthcare company that specializes in providing high-quality, cost-effective health insurance solutions primarily to under-insured families and commercial organizations. It is valued at a market cap of $32.1 billion .

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CNC fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the healthcare plans industry. The company’s core specialty lies in managing government-sponsored healthcare programs for low-income and vulnerable populations, utilizing a decentralized, hyper-local operating model to seamlessly navigate diverse state-by-state regulations.

This healthcare company touched its 52-week high of $66.55 in the last trading session. Shares of CNC have soared 52.8% over the past three months, notably outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ( $DOWI ) 6.6% uptick during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of CNC are up 60.9%, compared to DOWI’s 5.8% rise. However, in the longer term, CNC has gained 18.7% over the past 52 weeks, marginally lagging DOWI's 19% return over the same time period.

To confirm its bullish trend, CNC has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early April and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-April.

Centene shares surged nearly 14% on Apr. 28 following an impressive Q1 earnings release that handily beat Wall Street expectations. It delivered adjusted EPS of $3.37 and revenue of $49.9 billion. Market optimism was heavily fueled by impressive cost efficiencies, highlighted by a drop in the company's health benefits ratio (HBR) to 87.3%. This margin expansion was driven by lower medical costs , a lighter-than-expected flu season, and a notable 50-basis-point drop in its core Medicaid HBR. Investor confidence was further strengthened when management lifted its full-year guidance, projecting annual revenue between $187.5 billion and $191.5 billion and adjusted EPS above $3.40.

CNC has underperformed its rival, Humana Inc.’s ( HUM ) 55.8% gains over the past 52 weeks. However, it has outpaced HUM’s 41.8% YTD return.