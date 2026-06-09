Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Charter Communications Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A concept image of translucent bubbles by naimurrahman21 via Shutterstock
A concept image of translucent bubbles by naimurrahman21 via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of around $16.3 billion, Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) is one of the largest broadband connectivity and cable operators in the United States, providing internet, video, mobile, and voice services to residential and business customers under the Spectrum brand. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CHTR fits the label perfectly. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Charter serves more than 30 million customers across 40-plus states, making it a leading player in the U.S. telecommunications and media industry.

Despite its notable strength, shares of the broadband connectivity provider have fallen 68.7% from its 52-week high of $422.29. Moreover, shares of CHTR have plunged 43.1% over the past three months, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 9.9% rise.

www.barchart.com

CHTR stock has fallen 66.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the index’s 23.4% uptick over the same time period. Moreover, shares of CHTR are down 36.7% in 2026, compared to SPX’s 8.2% rise.

The stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late July, and under its 50-day moving average since the end of April, indicating a downtrend.  

www.barchart.com

Charter Communications has underperformed the broader market over the past year amid intensive competition in the broadband industry and continued pressure on its traditional pay-TV business. Investor sentiment has also been weighed down by persistent customer losses in the video segment as consumers continue to shift toward streaming services. 

CHTR stock has also lagged behind its rival, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), which declined 31.5% over the past 52 weeks and 20.5% in 2026.   

The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold” from the 24 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $256 suggests a solid 93.6% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CMCSA 23.66 -0.10 -0.42%
Comcast Corp A
$SPX 7,467.19 +61.46 +0.83%
S&P 500 Index
CHTR 131.79 -0.41 -0.31%
Charter Communications

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
Ahead of Oracle Earnings, Here's What Barchart Data Says Comes Next for ORCL Stock
Image of Elon Musk by Alessia Pierdomenico via Shutterstock 2
JPMorgan Just Dramatically Reversed Course on Tesla Because TSLA Stock Has Massive Physical AI Potential
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 3
Dear Oracle Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 10
A close-up of the Broadcom logo on a smartphone by Timon via Adobe Stock 4
Investors Are Punishing Broadcom Stock After Earnings. They’re Missing a 200% Spike in Semiconductor Revenue Ahead.
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Climb as Tech Stocks Rebound, U.S. Inflation Data and SpaceX IPO Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.