Is Charter Communications Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of around $16.3 billion, Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) is one of the largest broadband connectivity and cable operators in the United States, providing internet, video, mobile, and voice services to residential and business customers under the Spectrum brand.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CHTR fits the label perfectly. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Charter serves more than 30 million customers across 40-plus states, making it a leading player in the U.S. telecommunications and media industry.

Despite its notable strength, shares of the broadband connectivity provider have fallen 68.7% from its 52-week high of $422.29. Moreover, shares of CHTR have plunged 43.1% over the past three months, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 9.9% rise.

CHTR stock has fallen 66.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the index’s 23.4% uptick over the same time period. Moreover, shares of CHTR are down 36.7% in 2026, compared to SPX’s 8.2% rise.

The stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late July, and under its 50-day moving average since the end of April, indicating a downtrend.

Charter Communications has underperformed the broader market over the past year amid intensive competition in the broadband industry and continued pressure on its traditional pay-TV business. Investor sentiment has also been weighed down by persistent customer losses in the video segment as consumers continue to shift toward streaming services.

CHTR stock has also lagged behind its rival, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), which declined 31.5% over the past 52 weeks and 20.5% in 2026.

The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold” from the 24 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $256 suggests a solid 93.6% premium to its current price levels.