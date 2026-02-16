Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

NetApp Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Netapp Inc sign in San Jose, Ca-by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Netapp Inc sign in San Jose, Ca-by Tada Images via Shutterstock

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP), situated in San Jose, California, is a global leader in data management and cloud storage solutions, serving enterprises with hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The company, with a market cap of $20.3 billion, provides data storage hardware, software, and services designed to help businesses optimize their digital transformation efforts.

Shares of NetApp have lagged behind the broader market considerably over the past year, declining 13%, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 11.8%. In 2026, NTAP stock is down 4.4%, compared to the SPX’s marginal drop. 

Zooming in further, NTAP has also trailed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK). The exchange-traded fund has gained 16.7% over the past year and has observed a 3.1% drop this year.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 13, NetApp rose 4.7% following softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data for January, which reinforced expectations of multiple Federal Reserve rate cuts later in the year. The prospect of lower borrowing costs and improved economic activity lifted equities broadly, with interest-rate-sensitive technology and infrastructure names like NetApp benefiting from the positive market reaction.

For the current fiscal year, ending in April 2026, analysts expect NTAP’s EPS to grow 10.2% to $6.38 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or met the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 21 analysts covering NTAP stock, the overall consensus is a “Moderate Buy rating.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, 12 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.” 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with seven analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

Analysts' views on NetApp diverged in January. On Jan. 20, Morgan Stanley’s Erik Woodring downgraded the stock to “Underweight” from “Equal-Weight” and cut the price target to $89 from $117, citing CIO survey data showing the slowest hardware budget growth in 15 years and rising demand sensitivity to cost inflation. Earlier, on Jan. 13, Goldman Sachs’ Katherine Murphy initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $128 target, highlighting NetApp’s strong positioning to sustain leadership in the expanding all-flash storage market. 

The mean price target of $122.94 represents a 20% premium to NTAP’s current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NTAP 102.42 +4.20 +4.28%
Netapp Inc
$SPX 6,836.17 +3.41 +0.05%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 139.56 +0.35 +0.25%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 2
4,500 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Today
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 3
Competition Is Heating Up for Micron. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MU Stock Now?
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 4
As Salesforce Acquires AI Startup Cimulate, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold CRM Stock?
Business women touching the options screen by Denizce via Shutterstock 5
Exxon Mobil’s Options Heat Up—31 Unusually Active Contracts Signal Key Trading Setups
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot