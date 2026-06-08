Is Autodesk Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Valued at a market cap of $48.5 billion , Autodesk, Inc. ( ADSK ) is a global leader in 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software, serving professionals across the architecture, building, construction, manufacturing, and digital media industries. The San Francisco, California-based company provides cloud-connected desktop and mobile software solutions that allow users to visualize, simulate, and analyze real-world performance through digital prototypes before anything is physically built.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Autodesk fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software - application industry. The company’s primary specialty lies in its absolute dominance over the design-to-construction workflow, specifically through its industry-standard Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and Building Information Modeling (BIM) software, which allows professionals to create highly precise 3D digital prototypes and manage complex physical lifecycles.

Despite its notable strength, this tech company has dipped 31.6% from its 52-week high of $329.09 , reached on Sep. 8, 2025. Shares of Autodesk have declined 13.8% over the past three months, considerably underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 15.8% uptick during the same time frame.

In the longer term, ADSK has fallen 24.5% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging NASX's 32.8% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ADSK are down 24%, compared to NASX’s 11.6% rise.

To confirm its bearish trend, ADSK has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late December and has remained below its 50-day moving average since early June.

On May 28, ADSK delivered better-than-expected Q1 results, yet its shares dropped 4% in the following trading session. The company’s revenue increased 18.4% year-over-year to $1.9 billion, topping analyst estimates by 2.1%. Additionally, its adjusted EPS of $2.99 topped consensus expectations of $2.84. ADSK’s first-quarter results showed strong year-on-year growth, but the market responded negatively, reflecting concerns about execution and the implications of a large new acquisition of MaintenX , overshadowing management’s reports of strong underlying demand and growth momentum across emerging markets, construction platforms, and the core architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) sectors.

ADSK has notably underperformed its peer, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. ( CDNS ), which gained 32.8% over the past 52 weeks and 26.1% on a YTD basis.