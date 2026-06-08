Is Vertiv Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $115.4 billion , Vertiv Holdings Co ( VRT ) is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure technologies and lifecycle services that support data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial facilities. It serves customers worldwide through direct sales teams, channel partners, independent representatives, and original equipment manufacturers.

Companies valued at more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Vertiv fits this criterion perfectly. The company offers a broad portfolio of power management, thermal management, infrastructure, and software solutions designed to ensure the reliability and efficiency of digital operations, including applications in artificial intelligence, e-commerce, online banking, and telecommunications.

Shares of the Westerville, Ohio-based company have decreased 19.5% from its 52-week high of $379.93 . Over the past three months, its shares have soared 25.4% , exceeding the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 10.4% rise during the same period.

VRT stock is up 87.1% on a YTD basis, surpassing SPX's 8.7% gain. Longer term, shares of the company have climbed 162.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the nearly 24% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year. However, despite a few fluctuations, it has fallen below its 50-day moving average since last year.

Shares of Vertiv fell 2.3% on Apr. 22 despite reporting strong Q1 2026 results , as investors focused on signs of slowing demand in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, where revenue declined 20.3% and organic sales dropped 29.4%, raising concerns about slowing demand and potential project delays. The market largely overlooked the company's solid performance, including adjusted EPS of $1.17, which exceeded consensus estimates, and net sales of $2.65 billion that met expectations.

Investor sentiment remained cautious despite Vertiv raising its full-year 2026 guidance to $13.5 billion - $14 billion in revenue and $6.30 - $6.40 in adjusted EPS.

In comparison, VRT stock has outperformed its rival, Hubbell Incorporated ( HUBB ). HUBB stock has gained 7.6% on a YTD basis and 20.9% over the past 52 weeks.