Kimberly-Clark Stock: Is KMB Underperforming the Consumer Staples Sector?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, manufactures and markets personal care products. Valued at $32.9 billion by market cap, the company’s products include diapers, tissues, paper towels, incontinence care products, surgical gowns, and disposable face masks.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and KMB perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the household & personal products industry. KMB’s biggest strength is its powerful brand portfolio, with household names like Huggies and Kleenex driving loyalty and allowing premium pricing. Continued investment in R&D and new product development keeps the company ahead of consumer trends and reinforces its market-leading position.
Despite its notable strength, KMB slipped 27.9% from its 52-week high of $137.46, achieved on Aug. 7, 2025. Over the past three months, KMB stock has declined 5.6%, underperforming the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 2.3% losses during the same time frame.
Shares of KMB fell 1.8% on a YTD basis and dipped 26.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLP’s YTD gains of 7.4% and 2.5% returns over the last year.
To confirm the bearish trend, KMB has been trading below its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations. Despite the negative price momentum, the stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average recently.
On Apr. 28, KMB shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its revenue was $4.2 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $4.1 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS of $1.97 beat analyst estimates by 2.2%.
In the competitive arena of utilities - regulated electric, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) has taken the lead over KMB, showing resilience with a 15.4% uptick on a YTD basis and 2.3% losses over the past 52 weeks.
Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on KMB’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 16 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $113.50 suggests a potential upside of 14.6% from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.