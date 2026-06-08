How Is Allstate's Stock Performance Compared to Other Property & Casualty Insurance Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $56.9 billion , The Allstate Corporation ( ALL ) is an insurance company that offers a comprehensive suite of property and casualty insurance products. The Northbrook, Illinois-based company’s core offerings include personal auto, homeowners, renters, motorcycle, boat, and commercial business insurance designed to protect individuals and businesses from liability and property damage.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and ALL fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the insurance - property & casualty industry. The company’s primary specialty lies in its advanced predictive data analytics and pioneering telematics programs, which allow the company to price risk with extreme precision and reward safe driving behaviors.

This insurance company is currently trading 2.9% below its 52-week high of $227.62 , reached on May 19. Shares of ALL have gained 4.4% over the past three months, outperforming the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s ( KBWP ) 3.9% downtick during the same time frame.

Moreover, in the longer term, ALL has increased 7% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing KBWP's 3% loss over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ALL are up 6.2%, compared to KBWP’s 5.3% drop.

To confirm its bullish trend, ALL has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-February, with slight fluctuations, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since early June.

On Apr. 29, shares of ALL dropped 1.9% after reporting its Q1 results . Its adjusted EPS of $10.65 topped Wall Street expectations of $7.43. The company’s revenue stood at $16.9 billion, up 3% year-over-year. Despite the impressive bottom-line beat, the slight stock dip was primarily driven by the revenue figure falling just short of the analyst estimate. Profitability was supercharged by a sharp reduction in severe weather catastrophe losses and an aggressive turnaround in auto underwriting margins, alongside a notable rise in net investment income. Investors ultimately balanced these strong operational improvements against the slight top-line miss, leading to a mild market correction.

Allstate has underperformed its peer, Chubb Limited’s ( CB ) 11.9% rise over the past 52 weeks. However, it has outpaced CB’s 4.5% YTD gain.