Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is Microchip Technology's Stock Performance Compared to Other Semiconductor Stocks?

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Microchip Technology, Inc_ microchip die extracted-by SweetBunFactory via iStock
Microchip Technology, Inc_ microchip die extracted-by SweetBunFactory via iStock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) is a major semiconductor firm that creates and produces smart, connected, and secure embedded control systems. The company offers microcontrollers, mixed-signal, analog, and Flash-IP products serving industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace, defense, communications, and computing sectors.

Based in Chandler, Arizona, it provides comprehensive system solutions that make innovative design easier for customers globally. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, which classifies it as a “large-cap” stock. 

MCHP’s shares had reached a 52-week high of $105.91 on May 8, but are down 9.1% from that level. Due to strong data center and AI-driven demand, the stock has recently experienced robust gains. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 37.8%. Its semiconductor peers, as shown by the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), are up 57.2% over the same period. Therefore, MCHP has been an underperformer among its peers over this period.

www.barchart.com

Over a more extended period, this underperformance persists. Over the past 52 weeks, MCHP’s stock has increased by 48.9%, while it has been up 51.1% year-to-date (YTD). Contrarily, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF has gained 149.3% over the past 52 weeks and 74.3% YTD. The stock has traded above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early April. 

www.barchart.com

MCHP’s data center business is growing sharply. Broadly, its total datacenter and compute end market, including power management, catalog MCUs, analog and security products, represents approximately 18% of its total topline. Last year, the company’s data center solutions business unit generated $302.70 million in revenue. Looking forward, MCHP expects approximately 65% growth in 2026 to about $500 million. 

This month, Microchip Technology launched the XpressConnect PCIe 6.0 and CXL 3.1 retimers to support memory expansion and resource disaggregation in large-scale AI fabric environments. These retimers deliver pin-to-pin latency under 12 ns, boosting AI accelerator and GPU utilization by minimizing data stalls in high-density AI clusters.

We compare MCHP’s performance with that of another semiconductor stock, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), which has gained 162.2% over the past 52 weeks and 143.4% YTD. Therefore, MCHP has been the clear underperformer over the past year.

Wall Street analysts are strongly bullish on MCHP’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 25 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $115.67 implies a 20.1% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $135 indicates a 40.2% upside. 


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MCHP 93.01 -3.29 -3.42%
Microchip Technology
SMH 600.24 -27.29 -4.35%
Vaneck Semiconductor ETF
ON 123.63 -8.19 -6.21%
On Semiconductor

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 1
Has Micron Stock Peaked Here? Its Future Valuation Metric May Surprise the Market
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
Nasdaq Futures Plunge as Broadcom Sinks on Disappointing AI Chip Sales Forecast
Glass jar with the word Dividend by Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock 3
UnitedHealth Just Raised Its Dividend 5%. Why You Should Buy UNH Stock Here.
GameStop by The Image Party via Shutterstock 4
A $2 Billion Reason GameStop Stock Is Up Today
Computer board micro chip green by blickpixel via Pixabay 5
Broadcom’s Q2 Results Fails to Bring Optimism to AVGO Stock. Options Data Predicted It.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.