How Is Microchip Technology's Stock Performance Compared to Other Semiconductor Stocks?

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) is a major semiconductor firm that creates and produces smart, connected, and secure embedded control systems. The company offers microcontrollers, mixed-signal, analog, and Flash-IP products serving industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace, defense, communications, and computing sectors.

Based in Chandler, Arizona, it provides comprehensive system solutions that make innovative design easier for customers globally. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, which classifies it as a “large-cap” stock.

MCHP’s shares had reached a 52-week high of $105.91 on May 8, but are down 9.1% from that level. Due to strong data center and AI-driven demand, the stock has recently experienced robust gains. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 37.8%. Its semiconductor peers, as shown by the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), are up 57.2% over the same period. Therefore, MCHP has been an underperformer among its peers over this period.

Over a more extended period, this underperformance persists. Over the past 52 weeks, MCHP’s stock has increased by 48.9%, while it has been up 51.1% year-to-date (YTD). Contrarily, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF has gained 149.3% over the past 52 weeks and 74.3% YTD. The stock has traded above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early April.

MCHP’s data center business is growing sharply. Broadly, its total datacenter and compute end market, including power management, catalog MCUs, analog and security products, represents approximately 18% of its total topline. Last year, the company’s data center solutions business unit generated $302.70 million in revenue. Looking forward, MCHP expects approximately 65% growth in 2026 to about $500 million.

This month, Microchip Technology launched the XpressConnect PCIe 6.0 and CXL 3.1 retimers to support memory expansion and resource disaggregation in large-scale AI fabric environments. These retimers deliver pin-to-pin latency under 12 ns, boosting AI accelerator and GPU utilization by minimizing data stalls in high-density AI clusters.

We compare MCHP’s performance with that of another semiconductor stock, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), which has gained 162.2% over the past 52 weeks and 143.4% YTD. Therefore, MCHP has been the clear underperformer over the past year.

Wall Street analysts are strongly bullish on MCHP’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 25 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $115.67 implies a 20.1% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $135 indicates a 40.2% upside.