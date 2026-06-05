How Is Copart’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Dallas, Texas-based Copart, Inc. (CPRT) is a leading global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, connecting sellers and buyers of used, salvage, and repairable vehicles through its proprietary digital marketplace. With a market cap of nearly $28.5 billion, the company primarily serves insurance companies, financial institutions, fleet operators, rental car companies, and vehicle dealers, helping them efficiently dispose of damaged, repossessed, or end-of-life vehicles.
Copart sits in the “large-cap” territory, a class reserved for companies valued above $10 billion. Its market leadership lies in its dominant global online salvage vehicle auction platform, supported by a vast yard network, strong relationships with insurance companies, and powerful network effects that attract both sellers and buyers, creating a highly scalable and profitable business model.
However, CPRT has faced challenges recently, and the stock is currently trading 39.6% below its 52-week high of $50.92. Over the past three months, the stock has declined 18.9%, while the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) gained marginally.
The longer-term performance paints a similar picture. Over the past 52 weeks, CPRT stock has fallen 38.9% and declined 21.4% year-to-date. Meanwhile, XLI surged 22.5% over the same 52-week stretch and advanced 13.6% in 2026.
The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages for most of the past year, indicating a persistent downtrend.
On May 21, CPRT shares popped 4.1% after the company released its Q3 2026 earnings. Its revenue increased 2.1% year over year to $1.24 billion, while gross profit rose 3.7% to $572.6 million, reflecting strong pricing and operational efficiency. EPS climbed 2.4% to $0.43, beating analyst expectations.
Copart's rival, AutoNation, Inc. (AN), has delivered a 2.7% gain over the past 52 weeks and is down 8.8% YTD, outpacing Copart.
Nevertheless, among 12 analysts covering CPRT stock, the consensus rating stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Also, the average price target of $45.67 implies roughly 48.4% upside from current levels.
On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.