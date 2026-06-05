How Is Copart’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Dallas, Texas-based Copart, Inc. (CPRT) is a leading global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, connecting sellers and buyers of used, salvage, and repairable vehicles through its proprietary digital marketplace. With a market cap of nearly $28.5 billion, the company primarily serves insurance companies, financial institutions, fleet operators, rental car companies, and vehicle dealers, helping them efficiently dispose of damaged, repossessed, or end-of-life vehicles.

Copart sits in the “large-cap” territory, a class reserved for companies valued above $10 billion. Its market leadership lies in its dominant global online salvage vehicle auction platform, supported by a vast yard network, strong relationships with insurance companies, and powerful network effects that attract both sellers and buyers, creating a highly scalable and profitable business model.

However, CPRT has faced challenges recently, and the stock is currently trading 39.6% below its 52-week high of $50.92. Over the past three months, the stock has declined 18.9%, while the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) gained marginally.

The longer-term performance paints a similar picture. Over the past 52 weeks, CPRT stock has fallen 38.9% and declined 21.4% year-to-date. Meanwhile, XLI surged 22.5% over the same 52-week stretch and advanced 13.6% in 2026.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages for most of the past year, indicating a persistent downtrend.

On May 21, CPRT shares popped 4.1% after the company released its Q3 2026 earnings. Its revenue increased 2.1% year over year to $1.24 billion, while gross profit rose 3.7% to $572.6 million, reflecting strong pricing and operational efficiency. EPS climbed 2.4% to $0.43, beating analyst expectations.

Copart's rival, AutoNation, Inc. (AN), has delivered a 2.7% gain over the past 52 weeks and is down 8.8% YTD, outpacing Copart.

Nevertheless, among 12 analysts covering CPRT stock, the consensus rating stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Also, the average price target of $45.67 implies roughly 48.4% upside from current levels.