Is General Motors Stock Outperforming the Dow?

General Motors Company (GM) is a leading global automaker that designs, manufactures, and sells cars, trucks, SUVs, and electric vehicles. The company markets its vehicles primarily under the Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, and Buick brands and operates in more than 100 countries worldwide.

With a market cap of $75 billion, GM falls under the “large-cap stocks,” category. GM's greatest strength lies in its industry-leading pickup truck and SUV lineup, which generates substantial profits and cash flow, enabling the company to fund its transition toward electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and software-driven mobility solutions.

The automotive company stock has fallen 5% from its 52-week high of $87.62, which it hit on Feb. 4. Shares of General Motors are up 5.9% over the past three months, slightly outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ($DOWI) 5.8% return over the same time frame.

GM gained 2.3% on a YTD basis and has surged 74.6% over the past 52 weeks. By comparison, the $DOWI has soared 7.3% this year and gained 21.5% over the past year.

Additionally, the stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average for most of the past year and has climbed above its 50-day moving average since the end of last month, indicating an uptrend.

General Motors has outperformed the broader market over the past year, thanks to strong earnings growth, resilient demand for its high-margin trucks and SUVs, shareholder-friendly capital returns, and improving profitability. The automaker consistently exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations, raised its 2026 guidance, and demonstrated solid cost discipline, helping boost investor confidence despite industry challenges. Investor sentiment was further supported by GM's aggressive capital allocation strategy, including substantial share repurchases, dividend increases, and a new $6 billion buyback authorization.

Compared with GM, competitor Ford Motor Company (F) has posted stronger gains in 2026, with its shares advancing 16.9% year-to-date, outpacing GM's performance. However, over the past 12 months, Ford has lagged its rival, delivering a 49.8% return compared with GM's stronger annual gain.

Wall Street analysts are fairly optimistic about GM’s prospects. Of the 27 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy,” with a mean price target of $94.73, indicating a potential upside of 13.8% from its current level.