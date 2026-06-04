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Corn Collapse Continues on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ripe corn on the cob in a field via branex via iStock
Ripe corn on the cob in a field via branex via iStock

Corn futures continued their death spiral liquidation from the last few weeks, with contracts down another 5 to 8 1/4 cents at the close. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was 7 cents at $3.90. Crude oil losses of $3.11 added some pressure.

USDA reported a private export sale of 115,000 MT of corn to Colombia this morning for 2026/27 shipment.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 883,332 MT in old crop corn sales during the week of 5/28, down 13% from the week prior and 6.3% below the same week last year. Japan was the buyer of 336,300 MT, with 243,900 MT sold to Mexico. New crop business was seen at 243,716 MT, a 3-week low for 2026/27 business. The largest buyer was Costa Rica at 117,400 MT, with 70,600 MT sold to unknown destinations.

Forecasts are shifting east, with portions of the ECB getting some precip over the next 7 days. 

Brazilian corn exports totaled 250,449 MT in May according trade ministry data, well above the 38,928 MT in May 2025. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 40.6% harvested, with their production estimate unchanged at 64 MMT.

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.24 1/2, down 7 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.90, down 7 cents,

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.32 3/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.51 3/4, down 8 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.05 3/8, down 7 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 451-6s -8-0 -1.74%
Corn
ZCU26 432-6s -7-4 -1.70%
Corn
ZCN26 424-4s -7-0 -1.62%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.1595 -0.0791 -1.87%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9004 -0.0698 -1.76%
US Corn Price Idx

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