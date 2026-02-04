Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on NiSource Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
NiSource Inc logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
NiSource Inc logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of around $21 billion, NiSource Inc. (NI) provides natural gas and electric utility services across several U.S. states, serving approximately 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It operates through its Columbia Operations and NIPSCO Operations segments, with a diverse portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, hydro, and solar generation assets.

Shares of the Merrillville, Indiana-based company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. NI stock has surged 17.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 14.8%. Moreover, the stock has returned 5.5% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 1.3% rise.

Narrowing the focus, NI stock has also outpaced the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 11.8% increase over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Despite NiSource’s better-than-expected Q3 2025 revenue of $1.27 billion, its stock fell 2.1% on Oct. 29. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.19 missed the consensus estimate and declined from $0.20 in the prior-year quarter. Additionally, investors likely reacted cautiously to the announcement of a massive $28 billion capital expenditure plan - a 45% increase over the prior plan.

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2025, analysts expect NI’s adjusted EPS to increase 7.4% year-over-year to $1.88. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 15 analysts covering NI stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings and four “Holds”.  

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 20, Wells Fargo analyst Shahriar Pourreza maintained an "Overweight" rating on NiSource stock and increased its price target from $47 to $49.

The mean price target of $47 represents a premium of 6.9% to NI's current price. The Street-high price target of $50 suggests a 13.7% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 43.13 -0.11 -0.25%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,897.98 -19.83 -0.29%
S&P 500 Index
NI 44.01 +0.05 +0.11%
NiSource Inc

Most Popular News

A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia May Not Invest $100 Billion in OpenAI After All. Is That a Bad Sign for NVDA Stock?
Silver nuggets and ingot by Mike Maniatis via Shutterstock 2
After the Silver Futures Price Crash, This Technical Demand Zone Marks the Next Buy Opportunity
A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_ 3
A Potential Sentiment Mismatch Makes Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Options an Enticing Proposition
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 4
2 Reasons Why SanDisk Stock Could Keep Climbing In 2026
Tesla dealership with cars in lot by Jetcityimage via iStock 5
After Earnings, Tesla Put Options Offer a 2.5% Short-Put Yield for the Next Month
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot