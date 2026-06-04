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Is Roper Technologies Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Stock prices market chart by RRice via Shutterstock
Stock prices market chart by RRice via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $33.5 billion, Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) is a diversified technology company that designs and develops vertical software solutions and technology-enabled products for customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments—Application Software; Network Software; and Technology Enabled Products, offering solutions across industries such as education, healthcare, insurance, transportation, financial services, and foodservice. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Roper Technologies fits this criterion perfectly. Its portfolio includes cloud-based software, AI-enabled analytics, payment processing platforms, precision measurement systems, medical devices, and wireless sensor technologies. 

Shares of the Sarasota, Florida-based company have slipped 42.5% from its 52-week high of $576.49. The stock has declined 8.3% over the past three months, lagging behind the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 18% gain over the same time frame.

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Longer term, ROP stock is down 25.6% on a YTD basis, underperforming NASX’s 15.8% increase. Moreover, shares of the company have decreased 41.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 38.3% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year. 

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Roper Technologies reported strong Q1 2026 results on April 23, including 11% revenue growth to $2.10 billion, 6% organic revenue growth, and 11% free cash flow growth to $562 million. The company also delivered adjusted DEPS of $5.16, up 8%, and net earnings of $509 million, up 54% year-over-year. In addition, Roper raised its full-year 2026 adjusted DEPS guidance to $21.80 - $22.05 from $21.30 - $21.55. However, the stock fell marginally on that day.

In contrast, rival Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has lagged behind ROP stock on a YTD basis, with Shopify shares dipping 27.4%. However, SHOP stock has gained 12.9% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing ROP stock.

Despite Roper Technologies’ weak performance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 18 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $450.77 is a premium of nearly 36% to current levels


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SHOP 116.04 +3.10 +2.74%
Shopify Inc
ROP 331.80 +0.10 +0.03%
Roper Industries
$NASX 26,830.96 -23.02 -0.09%
Nasdaq Composite

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