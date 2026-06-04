Navitas Semiconductor Stock Is a High-Risk, High-Reward Buy on News of an Nvidia Partnership

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company, founded in 2014 and built entirely around gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies. Under its transformative "Navitas 2.0" strategy, the company has pivoted sharply away from legacy mobile and consumer charging toward four high-growth, high-power markets: AI data centers, energy and grid infrastructure, performance computing, and industrial electrification.

Navitas targets a $3.5 billion serviceable addressable market by 2030, growing at a 60%-plus CAGR, with GaN and SiC playing equally vital roles in the AI power revolution.

NVTS Stock Spikes

NVTS has soared approximately 335% year-to-date, making it one of the market's most remarkable semiconductor rallies of the year. The stock hit an all-time high of $34.17 on Wednesday, recovering from its all-time low of just $1.52 in April, a staggering multi-bagger recovery fueled by AI infrastructure momentum and its Nvidia (NVDA) partnership.

Against the Nasdaq Composite's ($NASX) approximately 15% YTD return in 2026, NVTS has outperformed the broader index by a margin that firmly cements its status as one of the most high-beta, high-conviction AI power infrastructure plays on the market today.

Navitas Results Surpass Estimates

Navitas reported Q1 2026 revenue of $8.6 million, surpassing analyst consensus of approximately $8.22 million, driven by an 18% sequential revenue increase as the company's high-power market pivot gained meaningful traction. Non-GAAP EPS came in at a loss of $0.04 per share, beating the Zacks consensus estimate by 20%, while high-power markets surged approximately 35% year-over-year and now represent the large majority of total sales. Notably, AI infrastructure, combining data center and grid efforts, grew 50% sequentially from Q4 2025 to Q1 2026, underscoring the accelerating pace of customer engagement.

Non-GAAP gross margin improved to 39%, up 30 basis points sequentially, driven by the company's deliberate mix shift toward higher-margin, high-power AI data center and energy infrastructure products. Cash and equivalents stood at $221 million, down slightly from $236.9 million at year-end 2025, providing Navitas with a robust liquidity runway to fund its technology roadmap and customer qualification cycles without near-term balance sheet stress, a key differentiator in a pre-profitability growth story.

For Q2 2026, Navitas guided revenue of $10 million plus or minus $0.5 million, substantially above the analyst consensus of $9.1 million at the time, implying continued sequential growth exceeding 16%, with non-GAAP gross margin guided at 39.25%, representing a further 25 basis point sequential expansion. CEO Chris Allexandre reiterated that AI is acting as a powerful catalyst driving broader adoption of high-power GaN and SiC technologies across all of Navitas' target markets, signaling that the company's inflection point is not speculative; it is already underway.

Navitas Partners with Nvidia

Navitas Semiconductor surged as much as 20% after announcing a landmark collaboration with Nvidia to co-develop 800V DC rack architectures purpose-built for AI-focused data centers. The breakthrough system eliminates the traditional 48V intermediate-bus converter stage in compute server trays, improving overall system efficiency, reliability, and power density while meaningfully reducing the physical footprint.

Navitas is deploying both its GaNFast gallium nitride and GeneSiC silicon carbide technologies within Nvidia's MGX ecosystem: its ultra-high-voltage SiC modules, operating at 2300V and 3300V, enable efficient power delivery from the electric grid to the AI compute rack, while GaNFast handles high-frequency DC-DC conversion to meet the surging power demands of next-generation GPUs. Allexandre described the collaboration as enabling megawatt-scale AI server racks with superior thermal performance, a pivotal validation of Navitas' AI power infrastructure strategy.

How Should You Play NVTS?

The Nvidia MGX ecosystem collaboration is a powerful de-risking catalyst for Navitas, validating its GaN and SiC technology stack at the highest level of the AI infrastructure supply chain. However, Wall Street's consensus tells a more cautious story. NVTS carries a "Hold" rating across nine analyst ratings, comprising one "Strong Buy," one "Moderate Buy," six "Hold," and one "Moderate Sell," with a mean price target of $13.71, implying approximately 56% downside from current levels.

NVTS is a high-conviction, high-risk speculative play, best suited for investors with a long-time horizon and tolerance for significant volatility ahead of its profitability inflection.