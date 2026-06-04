Corn Losses Continue on Thursday

Sweet Corn still on husk by wal_172619 via Pixabay

Corn futures are ramping up their death spiral liquidation from the last few weeks, with contracts down another 8 to 9 cents at midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was is 8 3/4 cents at $3.88 ¼.

USDA reported a private export sale of 115,000 MT of corn to Colombia this morning for 2026/27 shipment.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 883,332 MT in old crop corn sales during the week of 5/28, which fell shy of the end of the trade estimates 0.9-1.5 MMT. That was down 13% from the week prior and 6.3% below the same week last year. New crop business was seen at 243,716 MT, within the expected range of 100,000 to 600,000 MT. That was a 3-week low for 2026/27 business.

Forecasts are shifting east, with portions of the ECB getting some precip over the next 7 days.

Brazilian corn exports totaled 250,449 MT in May according trade ministry data, well above the 38,928 MT in May 2025.

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.22 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.88 1/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.31 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.51, down 8 3/4 cents,