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Corn Losses Continue on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Sweet Corn still on husk by wal_172619 via Pixabay
Sweet Corn still on husk by wal_172619 via Pixabay

Corn futures are ramping up their death spiral liquidation from the last few weeks, with contracts down another 8 to 9 cents at midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was is 8 3/4 cents at $3.88 ¼.

USDA reported a private export sale of 115,000 MT of corn to Colombia this morning for 2026/27 shipment.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 883,332 MT in old crop corn sales during the week of 5/28, which fell shy of the end of the trade estimates 0.9-1.5 MMT. That was down 13% from the week prior and 6.3% below the same week last year. New crop business was seen at 243,716 MT, within the expected range of 100,000 to 600,000 MT. That was a 3-week low for 2026/27 business.

Forecasts are shifting east, with portions of the ECB getting some precip over the next 7 days. 

Brazilian corn exports totaled 250,449 MT in May according trade ministry data, well above the 38,928 MT in May 2025.

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.22 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.88 1/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.31 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.51, down 8 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.05 3/4, down 8 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 451-6 -8-0 -1.74%
Corn
ZCU26 432-6s -7-4 -1.70%
Corn
ZCN26 424-4s -7-0 -1.62%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.1582 -0.0804 -1.90%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 3.8997 -0.0705 -1.78%
US Corn Price Idx

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