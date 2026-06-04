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IBM Stock’s $10 Billion Quantum Catalyst Is Here

Yiannis Zourmpanos - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Quantum computing by Pingingz via Shutterstock
Quantum computing by Pingingz via Shutterstock

IBM (IBM) stock recently reached a new 52-week high thanks to the company announcing its most aggressive investment program since IBM's inception. The company is aiming to spend $10 billion on quantum computing in the next five years, while spending another $5 billion on Project Lightwell, an AI-specific open source software initiative.

These moves come as the market searches for the next generation of computers, following the rise in interest in semiconductor firms like Nvidia (NVDA). As such, IBM is trying to position itself as a company capable of leading the way in what might become the next computing revolution, thereby generating additional growth and establishing itself as a dominant player in enterprise technologies.

About IBM Stock

IBM is one of the world's largest enterprise technology companies, offering services related to software, consulting, infrastructure, hybrid cloud, and AI. The company is headquartered in Armonk, New York. Currently, IBM enjoys a market capitalization of roughly $287 billion.

Since the start of last year, IBM stock has appreciated considerably. Recent quotes show shares trading near the $302 mark. This is close to the company's recent 52-week high of $332.46, representing a more than 40% increase from the 52-week low of $212.34.

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IBM is no longer viewed as a traditional growth stock and its valuation remains relatively attractive compared to similar companies that are much more focused on AI. IBM has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 26.5 times. The current premium on historical valuations is explained by accelerated software growth, rising gross margins, and investors' expectations concerning new projects in quantum computing.

Furthermore, IBM offers considerable potential for dividend growth for conservative investors. Currently, the company pays a quarterly dividend while remaining a longstanding dividend payer in the technology industry.

IBM Beats on Earnings

In the first quarter of 2026, IBM announced positive earnings that beat analysts' estimates and showed considerable progress across several segments of the business. Specifically, the firm posted 9% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth, achieving a total revenue figure of $15.9 billion. Software revenue was up 11% YOY, while consulting revenue grew by 4% and infrastructure revenue went up by 15%.

The company continued posting gains on the gross margin front. Gross margin increased by 100 basis points to 56.2% and reached 57.7% on a segment-adjusted basis (operating gross margin), marking growth of 110 basis points.

For the quarter, IBM generated $5.2 billion in operating cash flows and $2.2 billion in free cash flow (FCF).

Management was quite positive about the prospects for 2026. IBM expects revenue to grow by more than 5% in constant currency, with about $1 billion of FCF growth in 2026. According to CEO Arvind Krishna, AI has become a driving force behind IBM, and the company expects to see more of it in clients' portfolios.

Another important factor driving IBM could become its investments in quantum computing. In order to reach its goals, the company plans to invest $10 billion over the next five years in quantum-related activities, including R&D, scaling of infrastructure, acquisitions, expanding production capacity, and more. According to management, the firm is also committed to delivering the first large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029.

It is worth noting that IBM has already placed more than 90 quantum systems all over the world. The company has also signed a letter of intent with the U.S. government to help set up a domestic quantum chip foundry in New York.

What Do Analysts Expect for IBM Stock?

Overall, analysts tend to remain fairly positive about IBM's future, assigning a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Investors expect the company to benefit from its software growth, expanding margins, the increasing importance of AI, and its leadership in quantum computing.

The average target price for IBM stock is $297.57. Given its current price near $302, there does not seem to be much upside left for investors unless IBM makes considerable progress in its quantum computing efforts. However, the Street-high target price of $365 implies potential upside of 21% from here.

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On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 220.50 +6.00 +2.80%
Nvidia Corp
IBM 301.77 -3.86 -1.26%
Intl Business Machines

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