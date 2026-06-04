Why Coherent Is a Top Optical Networking Stock to Buy Now

When the CEO of a company as influential as Nvidia (NVDA) speaks, Wall Street pays attention. And that was on full display on June 2, when Coherent Corporation (COHR) shares surged after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Marvell (MRVL) and underscored the growing importance of optical networking as artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data centers are rebuilt for the next generation of computing. Although Huang’s remarks were primarily directed at Marvell, they put the spotlight on the entire optical networking space, giving companies like Coherent a major lift.

The stock soared an impressive 17.6% on June 2 and climbed to a new 52-week high of $440 on June 3. For those unfamiliar with the company, Coherent produces the lasers, transceivers, and optical components that move data at the speed of light across data centers and global communication networks, the behind-the-scenes infrastructure that powers the AI revolution. The stock has already delivered a strong performance so far in 2026, and with Nvidia’s CEO shining a spotlight on the accelerating demand for high-speed optical connectivity, Coherent may be a name investors will want to watch more closely.

About Coherent Stock

Pennsylvania-based Coherent is a global leader in photonics, harnessing the power of light to drive innovation across some of the world’s fastest-growing industries. From AI data centers and communications networks to advanced industrial applications, the company’s cutting-edge technologies help industry leaders power their own growth and innovation.

Founded in 1971 and now operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent offers one of the industry’s broadest and deepest technology portfolios, backed by unmatched supply chain resilience and global scale. This combination enables the company to help customers tackle some of their most complex and demanding technology challenges. Currently valued at around $81.67 billion by market capitalization, Coherent has quietly become one of the stock market’s biggest success stories.

Shares of the laser and photonics equipment maker have delivered a staggering 2,125.1% return over the past decade, rewarding long-term investors handsomely. But the company’s role in enabling AI infrastructure has supercharged that growth, turning Coherent into one of the standout beneficiaries of the ongoing AI boom. And the numbers tell the story.

Over the past 12 months, Coherent shares have soared an incredible 370.55%, dramatically outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which gained 26.24% during the same period. The momentum has remained firmly intact in 2026, with the stock up 108.11% year-to-date (YTD) versus the market’s 10.11% gain. As of writing, Coherent is trading 10.6% below its recent 52-week high, a sign that investors continue to bet on the company’s critical role in building the next generation of AI-powered data centers and networks.

A Look Inside Coherent’s Q3 Performance

Coherent delivered an impressive fiscal third-quarter 2026 performance on May 6, comfortably beating Wall Street expectations across both the top and bottom lines. The photonics and optical components leader generated revenue of $1.81 billion, up 21% year-over-year (YOY) and ahead of analysts’ estimates of $1.78 billion. The strong growth was largely driven by surging demand for AI data center infrastructure and high-speed communications optics, further cementing Coherent’s position as one of the key long-term beneficiaries of the AI buildout.

Additionally, the company’s profitability took a significant step forward, highlighting the strength of its operating leverage. On a GAAP basis, gross margin expanded by 243 basis points from a year earlier to 37.7%, helping Coherent post GAAP net income of $0.97 per share, a remarkable turnaround from the GAAP loss of $0.11 per share reported in the same quarter last year. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin improved by 105 basis points to 39.6%, while earnings per share jumped 55% YOY to $1.41, easily outpacing revenue growth and edging past the consensus estimate of $1.39.

The biggest growth driver was Coherent’s Data Center and Communications segment, which accounted for roughly 75.4% of total company revenue during the quarter. Fueled by the accelerating adoption of high-speed optical transceivers, revenue from the segment surged more than 40% YOY to $1.36 billion, underscoring the company’s increasingly important role in supporting next-generation AI infrastructure.

CEO Jim Anderson highlighted the company’s momentum, noting that Coherent delivered another quarter of accelerating revenue growth, expanding margins, and improving profitability, driven by exceptionally strong demand across its data center and communications businesses. He added that as AI data center infrastructure continues to scale globally, the company is rapidly expanding its manufacturing capacity to meet demand.

Backed by the breadth of its photonics technology portfolio, global manufacturing footprint, and enhanced resilience initiatives, including support from Nvidia’s $2 billion investment in Coherent’s U.S. capacity expansion, the company believes it is uniquely positioned to capitalize on what management sees as a multi-year AI growth opportunity. Looking ahead, management struck an equally optimistic tone for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026.

Coherent expects revenue to come in between $1.91 billion and $2.05 billion, implying another quarter of healthy sequential growth. Also, the company forecast non-GAAP gross margins in the range of 39% to 41%, with non-GAAP earnings per share expected to land between $1.52 and $1.72, signaling confidence that the strong demand environment for AI and high-speed networking solutions remains firmly intact.

How Are Analysts Viewing Coherent Stock?

Wall Street remains overwhelmingly bullish on Coherent, with the stock earning a consensus “Strong Buy” rating. Among the 22 analysts covering the company, 15 recommend “Strong Buy,” one rates it “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining six suggest “Hold.” Even after Coherent’s remarkable rally, analysts still see room for further gains. While the stock has already surged past the average price target of $372.21, the Street-high target of $461.96 implies another 17.6% upside, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s central role in powering the AI infrastructure boom.