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Is PG&E Corporation Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Valued at a market cap of $45.2 billion, PG&E Corporation (PCG) is one of the largest regulated electric and natural gas utility holding companies in the United States. Headquartered in Oakland, California, the company owns and operates an extensive network of electric transmission lines, distribution systems, natural gas pipelines, and power generation assets. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and PCG fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the regulated utilities industry. Through its primary subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, it provides electricity and natural gas services to approximately 16 million people across Northern and Central California. 

Despite its notable strengths. The utility company is currently trading 12% below its 52-week high of $19.16, reached on Mar. 2. Shares of PCG have declined 10.9% over the past three months, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 10.8% rise.

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On a YTD basis, shares of PCG are up 4.9%, compared to SPX’s 10.4% return. Moreover, in the longer term, PCG has gained 1.9% over the past 52 weeks, trailing behind SPX’s 26.5% uptick over the same time frame. 

PCG has been trading mostly above its 200-day moving average since early February and has dipped below its 50-day moving average since early April. 

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On May 21, PG&E Corporation announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share for the second quarter of 2026. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2026. The declaration reflects the company's continued commitment to returning capital to shareholders while maintaining financial flexibility to support its extensive infrastructure investment program, including grid modernization, wildfire mitigation efforts, and California's ongoing clean-energy transition. stable cash flows through its regulated utility operations. Its shares rose marginally following the announcement. 

PCG has underperformed its rival, Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), which gained 3.7% over the past 52 weeks. 

Despite its grim price momentum, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $22.73 suggests a 34.9% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PCG 16.83 -0.02 -0.12%
Pacific Gas & Electric Company
$SPX 7,547.43 -6.25 -0.08%
S&P 500 Index
DUK 121.68 +0.64 +0.53%
Duke Energy Corp

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