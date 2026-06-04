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Cotton Slipping Lower on Thursday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton field with drones by DJI-Agras via Pixabay
Cotton field with drones by DJI-Agras via Pixabay

Cotton prices are down 30 to 60 points in early Thursday trade. Futures posted weakness in the front months of 3 to 31 points, with deferred contracts steady to 26 points higher on Wednesday. The US dollar index was up $0.301 at $99.785. Crude Oil was another $2.44 higher to $96.20.

The Seam reported sales on 137 bales on Tuesday at an average of 69.80 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 55 points on 6/2 at 86.2805 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 459 on June 2 with the certified stocks level at 243,450 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 519 points last week at 63.49 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 76.73, down 31 points, currently down 60 points

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 80.51, down 3 points, currently down 48 points

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 81.72, unch, currently down 38 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 78.64 -0.35 -0.44%
Cotton #2
CTN26 76.16 -0.57 -0.74%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 80.07 -0.44 -0.55%
Cotton #2

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