Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says Marvell Is the ‘Next Trillion-Dollar Company.’ Don’t Hold Your Breath.

Artificial intelligence has created a market where investors are willing to reward almost any company tied to the data center buildout. Chips, servers, networking gear, power systems — if it helps AI models run faster, Wall Street is paying attention. But how much attention is too much? That's the question investors should be asking after Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang made one of the boldest predictions of Computex 2026.

Huang called Marvell Technology (MRVL) the "next trillion-dollar company." The comment sent Marvell shares up 32% almost immediately, but investors should separate the long-term opportunity from the short-term excitement.

Why Huang Is So Bullish on Marvell

Huang's praise wasn't random. As AI data centers become larger and more complex, thousands of chips must communicate with each other at high speed. That makes networking and connectivity hardware just as important as the processors doing the actual computing. Marvell has become a key supplier of those technologies.

The company has also carved out a growing position in custom AI silicon, helping cloud providers design chips tailored to their own workloads. According to Marvell's fiscal 2026 results, data center revenue reached a record $6.1 billion. The company said custom silicon alone scaled to a $1.5 billion annual run rate across 18 cloud-provider design wins. Those wins include some of the biggest names in technology , including Nvidia and Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG).

The numbers continue moving in the right direction. In Marvell's fiscal 2027 first-quarter earnings conference call, CEO Matthew Murphy said data center revenue rose 27% year-over-year. At the current run-rate, data center sales could reach approximately $7.3 billion this fiscal year and see a path toward $10 billion to $11 billion in annual custom silicon revenue by fiscal 2029 if it captures roughly 20% market share.

Let's be clear: Those are not projections from a struggling semiconductor company. They are the growth targets of a business already benefiting from the AI infrastructure boom.

The Numbers Still Don't Support a Trillion-Dollar Valuation

That said, a great company and a trillion-dollar company are not necessarily the same thing.

Marvell's market capitalization currently stands near $264 billion. To reach $1 trillion, investors would need the company to almost quadruple in value, adding roughly $736 billion in value.

Even if Marvell maintained 30% annual growth — above its current long-term growth rate — its valuation would likely need about five years to quadruple.

Granted, AI-related stocks have been defying expectations. Marvell stock is already up 259% year-to-date and 390% over the past year. But investors have seen this story before.

Hyperbole Doesn't Mean the Opportunity Isn't Real

Compare Marvell with Broadcom (AVGO).

When Broadcom crossed the $1 trillion threshold, it was already within striking distance of that milestone before strong AI-driven earnings just pushed it over the line. Marvell is operating from a much lower starting point.

That's why Huang's comments should be viewed as a statement about potential rather than a literal forecast. After all, Nvidia's CEO understands better than almost anyone how valuable AI infrastructure has become. His point was that Marvell sits in a critical position within that ecosystem. The company's networking chips and custom silicon are becoming increasingly important as hyperscalers build larger AI clusters.

Key Takeaway

In short, Huang may ultimately be right about Marvell becoming a trillion-dollar company. The company's data center business is expanding, custom silicon demand continues rising, and management sees a multibillion-dollar runway ahead.

But "next" is doing a lot of the heavy lifting in that sentence. At a $264 billion valuation, Marvell remains far from the trillion-dollar club. Instead, investors should view Huang's comments as a reflection of Marvell's enormous opportunity, not as evidence that a trillion-dollar market cap is around the corner.