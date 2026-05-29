Marvell Stock Looks Built for a Massive Multi-Year Run

Despite not being the loudest name in AI, Marvell Technology (MRVL) shares have soared 123% year-to-date (YTD). After a blowout Q1 print, the semiconductor company is emerging as one of the biggest winners from the AI infrastructure boom. A standout in the quarter was management aggressively boosting the outlook for the next several years, owing to increased AI infrastructure spending from hyperscale cloud customers.

Let’s find out if it isn’t too late to grab Marvell stock.

Growth is Accelerating Faster than Expected

Valued at a market cap of $183.8 billion, Marvell Technology designs semiconductor chips and networking technology that help move, process, and connect massive amounts of data inside AI data centers, cloud infrastructure, telecom networks, and enterprise systems. Advanced AI systems need huge amounts of ultra-fast communication between GPUs, CPUs, memory, and data centers. And Marvell’s technology is making that possible.

Revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 surged 28% year-over-year (YOY) to $2.418 billion. While management initially projected revenue growth to be in the high single digits, the quarter definitely exceeded the company’s expectations. In fact, demand has accelerated significantly enough that Marvell now expects revenue to hit $3 billion by the third quarter instead of the fourth quarter as previously anticipated. However, net income declined to $34.5 million, from $177 million in the year-ago quarter.

Management repeatedly emphasized that the company is seeing “strong demand” and “exceptional bookings” across its data center portfolio, particularly in AI networking and connectivity products. At the end of the quarter, its cash and investments totaled $3.8 billion, while total debt stood at $4.96 billion. Marvell also repurchased $200 million worth of stock during the quarter and paid out another $54 million in dividends to shareholders.

All Set for a Massive Multi-Year Run

The growing importance of networking infrastructure in modern AI systems is creating a massive opportunity for its interconnect, switching, and optical networking businesses. Marvell now projects its interconnect business to grow more than 70% YOY in fiscal 2027.

Furthermore, its switching business is in high demand, notably for its 12.8T switches, as it ramps up its fifth-generation 51.2T Ethernet switches for scale-out AI networking. Scale-out switching is emerging as a major growth engine for Marvell, with revenue projected to exceed $600 million next year and potentially reach a $1 billion annualized pace in fiscal 2028. Its custom silicon business is expected to grow more than 20% in fiscal 2027, led by the company’s flagship XPU program. In addition, management expects the custom business to generate more than $10 billion in annual revenue by fiscal 2029.

MRVL expects Agentic AI to become a significant tailwind for some of its fastest-growing businesses. It is predicted to increase demand for NICs, retimers, PCIe switches, front-end networking, optical interconnects, and XPU-attached memory systems. Looking ahead, the firm expects fiscal 2027 revenue to grow roughly 40% YOY to nearly $11.5 billion, while fiscal 2028 revenue is projected to climb another 45% to approximately $16.5 billion.

Overall, several of Marvell's businesses are approaching billion-dollar annual revenue run rates, while multiple new product categories are only now ramping up. With hyperscalers aggressively investing in AI infrastructure and networking becoming increasingly important for future AI systems, Marvell is poised for a multi-year run.

Currently, Marvell stock is trading at a premium of 49x forward 2027 projected earnings. However, analysts are also expecting EPS growth of 40.74% in fiscal 2027 and another 48% in fiscal 2028, showing investors are willing to pay up for what they believe could be a powerful multi-year AI growth story.

Marvell’s Q1 Results are Turning Heads on Wall Street

Impressed with the tremendous Q1 print, Raymond James drastically raised the target price for MRVL stock to $235 from $105 with a “Strong Buy” rating. Similarly, Deutsche Bank raised the price target to $240 from $120, with a “Buy” rating. Additionally, Morgan Stanley, KeyBanc, Stifel Nicolaus, Barclays, and many others increased the target price for the stock.

Overall, analysts remain strongly bullish about MRVL stock. Out of the 36 analysts covering shares, 27 have a “Strong Buy,” three have a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, and six suggest a “Hold” rating. Marvell stock has surpassed its average price target of $165.48. However, the high target price of $300 implies a potential upside of 48% from current levels.