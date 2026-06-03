Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Why the SpaceX IPO Is Sending AT&T Stock Down Today

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
AT&T, Inc_ sign by- jetcitimage via iStock
AT&T, Inc_ sign by- jetcitimage via iStock

AT&T (T) shares are under significant pressure on June 3 after Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan downgraded them to “Perform” and stripped the price target entirely. 

In his research note, Horan issued a sweeping warning that satellite broadband is no longer a distant threat for AT&T now that SpaceX is set to debut on Nasdaq next week. 

His bearish call concerns that AT&T stock has already been in a downtrend since late March, currently trading nearly 20% below its year-to-date high. 

www.barchart.com

Here’s Why Oppenheimer Turned Bearish on AT&T Stock

Horan’s downgrade isn’t rooted in anything AT&T has done wrong recently — it’s a structural call on where broadband is heading. 

The Oppenheimer analyst expects a rapid switch to satellite internet, with LEO providers capturing more than 2 million subscribers annually.

By the end of this decade, Horan believes they will command a meaningful 10% share of the fixed broadband market, where AT&T carries more exposure than its peers. 

Moreover, he sees “strong regulatory support behind satellites, increasing the feasibility for SpaceX to directly enter mobile.”

That said, T shares currently pay a rather lucrative 4.72% dividend yield that keeps them attractive for income-focused investors. 

What Else Could Drive T Shares Lower in 2026?

Oppenheimer turned dovish on AT&T shares because it expects the company’s fiber penetration to disappoint as well, potentially stopping at 50 million households instead of 60 million it had projected by 2030. 

This gap matters enormously for long-term revenue growth, its analyst told clients. According to Timothy Horan, as satellite pricing converges with conventional broadband, the economic case for continued fiber expansion deteriorates.

In fact, within three years, new fiber builds across the industry will halt — hitting the entire supply chain, he added. 

The incoming SpaceX listing only amplifies the narrative risk: once SPCX begins trading, and Starlink’s financials become fully public, institutional investors will have a cleaner lens through which to measure the satellite threat — and AT&T may not like what that comparison looks like. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on AT&T?

Investors should note, however, that not all Wall Street analysts share Horan’s view on T stock. 

The consensus rating on Dallas-headquartered AT&T remains at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of $30.63 indicating potential upside of about 30% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
T 23.55 -1.09 -4.42%
AT&T Inc

Most Popular News

Amazon_com Inc_ package by - AdrianHancu via iStock 1
Dear Amazon Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 23
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 2
A $5 Billion Reason to Buy Salesforce Stock Now
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 3
Fluence Energy Stock Is Soaring. Its Helping Nvidia Power a New Wave of Data Centers
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
As Nvidia Announces New AI PCs, Dell Stock Could Be a Big Winner
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 5
Intel Sets Sights on Nvidia and AMD With Upcoming AI Data Center Chip Launch by Year End
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.